WATCH: Spurned boyfriend kills ex-girlfriend's new fiance; then shoots himself

Domagała, a blogger and artist who also worked as a local councillor, was with his fiance Harmacinska when her former boyfriend emerged and shot him. The ex-boyfriend shot the blogger twice before turning the gun on himself

A tragic shooting incident at a downtown restaurant in the Polish city of Poznan resulted in the deaths of two men, as reported by the local police. According to the spokesperson for Poznan police, Andrzej Borowiak, the shooting occurred in the hotel restaurant garden on St Martin Street in Poznan Old Town, an area frequented by tourists.

One of the men was killed instantly, while the other succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The victims were identified as Mikołaj Bachosz and Kordian Domagała, both residents of Poznan. Notably, Domagała had recently gotten engaged to Julia Harmacińska, who happened to be Bachosz's ex-girlfriend.

Eyewitnesses cited by the Gazeta Wyborcza newspaper reported that one of the men shot the other and then turned the weapon on himself. The shocking incident unfolded in front of Harmacińska, who was visibly distressed and cried out for help when Bachosz fired another shot at her fiancé, who was already on the ground. Bachosz then fatally shot himself.

A distressing video captured the moment armed police rushed to the scene after receiving frantic calls from horrified staff and customers at the restaurant, which is located outside the city's NH Hotel.

Authorities, including the police and prosecutors, are actively investigating the incident to understand the circumstances and motive behind the tragic shooting.

Reports suggest that Domagała, who was not only a blogger and artist but also a local councillor, had been enjoying a romantic weekend with Harmacińska when the devastating incident occurred.

Following the heartbreaking event, a friend of Domagała, Kamil Grzebyta, expressed his profound shock and sadness. He described Domagała as an incredibly positive and cheerful person, always wearing a smile and showing kindness to others. Grzebyta further revealed that the tragic news was compounded by the fact that the perpetrator was also known to him.