Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WATCH: Spurned boyfriend kills ex-girlfriend's new fiance; then shoots himself

    Domagała, a blogger and artist who also worked as a local councillor, was with his fiance Harmacinska when her former boyfriend emerged and shot him. The ex-boyfriend shot the blogger twice before turning the gun on himself

    Spurned boyfriend kills ex-girlfriend's new fiance; then shoots himself
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 19, 2023, 10:29 AM IST

    A tragic shooting incident at a downtown restaurant in the Polish city of Poznan resulted in the deaths of two men, as reported by the local police. According to the spokesperson for Poznan police, Andrzej Borowiak, the shooting occurred in the hotel restaurant garden on St Martin Street in Poznan Old Town, an area frequented by tourists. 

    One of the men was killed instantly, while the other succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The victims were identified as Mikołaj Bachosz and Kordian Domagała, both residents of Poznan. Notably, Domagała had recently gotten engaged to Julia Harmacińska, who happened to be Bachosz's ex-girlfriend.

    Eyewitnesses cited by the Gazeta Wyborcza newspaper reported that one of the men shot the other and then turned the weapon on himself. The shocking incident unfolded in front of Harmacińska, who was visibly distressed and cried out for help when Bachosz fired another shot at her fiancé, who was already on the ground. Bachosz then fatally shot himself.

    A distressing video captured the moment armed police rushed to the scene after receiving frantic calls from horrified staff and customers at the restaurant, which is located outside the city's NH Hotel.

    Authorities, including the police and prosecutors, are actively investigating the incident to understand the circumstances and motive behind the tragic shooting.

    Reports suggest that Domagała, who was not only a blogger and artist but also a local councillor, had been enjoying a romantic weekend with Harmacińska when the devastating incident occurred.

    Following the heartbreaking event, a friend of Domagała, Kamil Grzebyta, expressed his profound shock and sadness. He described Domagała as an incredibly positive and cheerful person, always wearing a smile and showing kindness to others. Grzebyta further revealed that the tragic news was compounded by the fact that the perpetrator was also known to him.

    Last Updated Jul 19, 2023, 10:29 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Donald Trump reveals strategy to end Russia-Ukraine war in 24 hours if he reclaims White House snt

    Donald Trump reveals strategy to end Russia-Ukraine war in 24 hours if he reclaims White House

    Millions across the world face brunt of 'record-breaking' heat

    Millions across the world face brunt of 'record-breaking' heat

    Russian authorities ban iPhones and Apple devices amid espionage concerns - Report snt

    Russian authorities ban iPhones and Apple devices amid espionage concerns - Report

    Mysterious object washes up on Australian beach; internet links it to UFOs, MH370 flight, Chandrayaan-3 & more snt

    Mysterious object washes up on Australian beach; internet links it to UFOs, MH370 flight, Chandrayaan-3 & more

    Buzz Aldrin, second man on moon, celebrates Apollo 11's 54th anniversary with special steak and eggs meal snt

    Buzz Aldrin, second man on moon, celebrates Apollo 11's 54th anniversary with special steak and eggs meal

    Recent Stories

    Realme C53 Pad 2 to launch today When where to watch event LIVE What to expect gcw

    Realme C53, Pad 2 to launch today: When, where to watch event LIVE? What to expect?

    Rhea Chakraborty gets relief in DRUGS case; actress shares cryptic message vma

    Rhea Chakraborty gets relief in DRUGS case; actress shares cryptic message

    Kerala: DYFI activist hacked to death in Kayamkulam anr

    Kerala: DYFI activist hacked to death in Kayamkulam

    Project K at San Diego Comic-Con: Prabhas, Rana Daggubati land in USA, chills before the BIG day RBA

    Project K at San Diego Comic-Con: Prabhas, Rana Daggubati land in USA, chills before the BIG day

    Centre all party meeting today ahead of Parliament Monsoon Session gcw

    Centre's all-party meeting today ahead of Parliament's Monsoon Session

    Recent Videos

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates WATCH AJR

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates | WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Peace yet to return to Manipur Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi

    'Peace yet to return to Manipur...' Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Unmanned naval surface vehicles blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead WATCH AJR

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead | WATCH

    Video Icon