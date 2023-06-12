Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BREAKING: Silvio Berlusconi, former Italian prime minister, passes away at 86

    Berlusconi was hospitalised in Milan on April 5 with a lung infection stemming from the disease, said Dr. Alberto Zangrillo, his personal physician. He also suffered over the years from heart ailments, prostate cancer and was hospitalised for COVID-19 in 2020.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 12, 2023, 2:19 PM IST

    The former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi has died aged 86. He died at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, according to Italian media. He had treatment in April for a lung infection connected to an unreported diagnosis of persistent leukaemia.

    Until 2011, Berlusconi, a flamboyant billionaire media magnate, presided over four administrations. The billionaire businessman created Italy’s largest media company before transforming the political landscape – while fending off multiple legal and sex scandals. He had suffered several bouts of ill health in recent months.

    He led the centre-right Forza Italia party which went into coalition under Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni after elections in September, when he was elected to Italy's upper house, the Senate.

     

    Last Updated Jun 12, 2023, 2:35 PM IST
