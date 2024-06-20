Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Shooting in Oakland: At least 4 wounded near Lake Merritt during Juneteenth celebration; WATCH dramatic video

    A Juneteenth celebration at Lake Merritt in Oakland turned violent on Wednesday night as gunfire erupted, injuring at least four people, according to authorities.

    Shooting in Oakland: At least 4 wounded near Lake Merritt during Juneteenth celebration; WATCH dramatic video snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jun 20, 2024, 11:50 AM IST

    A Juneteenth celebration at Lake Merritt in Oakland turned violent on Wednesday night as gunfire erupted, injuring at least four people, according to authorities. Oakland police and fire departments responded to reports of multiple shootings around 9 p.m. near Grand and Euclid Avenues, where a large crowd had gathered for the occasion.

    Witnesses described scenes of chaos and fear as the shots rang out. ABC7 News interviewed one witness who was present during the incident.

    "We were all celebrating, there were sideshows, couple of fights that were going on - next thing we know, we all thought we heard fireworks, so we ran from the direction," said witness Tamia Robinson to ABC7.

    "Next thing you hear, another 'boom, boom, boom, boom, boom' from the other side of the lake. We come down here, walking, and my sister sprints across the street, where she's seen one of her friends were laying out."

    Police have reported that four gunshot victims have been taken to a hospital, and their conditions are currently unknown.

    Additionally, there are several other injuries reported, leading authorities to consider this incident a potential "mass casualty" event.

    The public is advised to steer clear of the I-580 area near Grand Avenue.

    Further details awaited.

    Last Updated Jun 20, 2024, 11:50 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Chile tragedy: Several injured as passenger and cargo trains collide in San Bernardo; WATCH dramatic videos snt

    Chile tragedy: 1 dead, 9 injured as passenger and cargo trains collide in San Bernardo; WATCH dramatic videos

    WATCH - Scary video of Russian woman swept off by mammoth waves in Sochi goes VIRAL ATG

    WATCH - Scary video of Russian woman swept off by mammoth waves in Sochi goes VIRAL

    Putin-Kim Jong Un's 'bromance': Russian Prez takes North Korean leader for a spin in limousine gifted (WATCH) anr

    Putin-Kim Jong Un's 'bromance': Russian Prez takes North Korean leader for a spin in limousine gifted (WATCH)

    Eyewear Oakley founder sells Malibu mansion for 210 million makes it california costliest home gcw

    Eyewear Oakley founder sells Malibu mansion for $210 million, makes it California’s costliest home

    Deadly wildfires rage New Mexico village, destroy over 500 structures; WATCH dramatic videos gcw

    New Mexico's raging wildfires: 500 structures ravaged, residents struggle to breathe; WATCH dramatic videos

    Recent Stories

    Telangana Police SI arrested, dismissed for alleged rape of woman constable at gunpoint AJR

    Telangana Police SI arrested, dismissed for alleged rape of woman constable at gunpoint

    Karnataka struggles with soaring vegetable prices amid surge in fuel costs; Tomatoes cross Rs 100 in Bengaluru vkp

    Karnataka struggles with soaring vegetable prices amid surge in fuel costs; Tomatoes cross Rs 100 in Bengaluru

    Explained Why UGC-NET exam was cancelled? What has government said? gcw

    Explained: Why UGC-NET exam was cancelled? What has government said?

    Renukaswamy case: Actor Darshan, wife Vijayalakshmi performed puja following alleged murder, says report

    Renukaswamy case: Actor Darshan, wife Vijayalakshmi performed puja following alleged murder, says report

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, June 20 2024: Know new prices of 18K, 22K, 24K gold anr

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, June 20: Know new prices of 18K, 22K, 24K gold

    Recent Videos

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon