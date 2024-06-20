Shooting in Oakland: At least 4 wounded near Lake Merritt during Juneteenth celebration; WATCH dramatic video

A Juneteenth celebration at Lake Merritt in Oakland turned violent on Wednesday night as gunfire erupted, injuring at least four people, according to authorities.

A Juneteenth celebration at Lake Merritt in Oakland turned violent on Wednesday night as gunfire erupted, injuring at least four people, according to authorities. Oakland police and fire departments responded to reports of multiple shootings around 9 p.m. near Grand and Euclid Avenues, where a large crowd had gathered for the occasion.

Witnesses described scenes of chaos and fear as the shots rang out. ABC7 News interviewed one witness who was present during the incident.

"We were all celebrating, there were sideshows, couple of fights that were going on - next thing we know, we all thought we heard fireworks, so we ran from the direction," said witness Tamia Robinson to ABC7.

"Next thing you hear, another 'boom, boom, boom, boom, boom' from the other side of the lake. We come down here, walking, and my sister sprints across the street, where she's seen one of her friends were laying out."

Police have reported that four gunshot victims have been taken to a hospital, and their conditions are currently unknown.

Additionally, there are several other injuries reported, leading authorities to consider this incident a potential "mass casualty" event.

The public is advised to steer clear of the I-580 area near Grand Avenue.

Further details awaited.

