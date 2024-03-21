SHOCKING! Mysterious UFO sighting over Mexican oil rig sparks speculation of underwater alien base

A crew member aboard a vessel near Tampico captured two images: one showing a saucer-shaped craft with glowing lights circling the base, and another displaying a triangular design with three lights on its underside.

A pair of unidentified flying objects (UFOs) were sighted hovering over an oil rig off the coast of Mexico, sparking speculation among locals who claim the area harbors a secret underwater alien base. A crew member aboard a vessel near Tampico captured two images: one showing a saucer-shaped craft with glowing lights circling the base, and another displaying a triangular design with three lights on its underside.

According DailyMail.com quoting a source, the witness described the UAPs as lingering for approximately 10 minutes before abruptly zooming off in an instant. Residents of Tampico have long held beliefs in the existence of an underwater extraterrestrial base, attributing its presence to protecting the region from hurricanes for over five decades.

While the images were taken in October 2023, they have only recently surfaced online. DailyMail.com interviewed oil rigger 'Pat,' who acquired the pictures and details of the sighting from a colleague stationed on another rig in Tampico months prior to his arrival. Pat recounted that his contact observed the UAPs while the oil rigs' legs were being positioned onto the seabed.

In one of the images, the saucer-shaped craft looms in the night sky, appearing to dwarf the oil rig below. A closer examination of the object reveals at least 10 circular lights encircling its bottom, which is the only discernible portion visible in the photograph.

As described by the oil rigger, the other UFO takes on a triangular form, but little detail can be gleaned beyond the positioning of three lights at its base. No other parts of the craft are visible in the image.

According to covertress, an X user, a member of the intelligence community informed her that the triangular craft spotted above the oil rig was possibly the rumored 'Aurora' craft developed by the US government in the mid-1980s.

This secretive aircraft, known as the SR 91 Aurora, has allegedly been in development since 1989 and was speculated to be the successor to the Mach 3.35 Lockheed Martin SR-71 Blackbird, retired in 1998.

Some extreme reports suggest that the Aurora could reach speeds of up to Mach 11.8. However, there is no concrete evidence to confirm that the military plane was ever constructed or flown, casting doubt on whether the image captured above the oil rig depicts the top-secret warplane.

Upon arriving in Tampico, Pat learned about the locals' belief in an underwater alien base known as Amupac, with claims that otherworldly beings serve as their protectors.

"My rig only came here recently," he told DailyMail.com. "It was after I discovered the local belief being so strong as regards aliens protecting them that I discussed with a guy who works as a liaison between our two rigs. Then he told me about the encounters. He then sent me the images."

The submerged base, reportedly located just a few miles off Miramar Beach, has sparked beliefs among nearby communities that extraterrestrial visitors reside beneath the surface, acting as protectors against natural disasters. Remarkably, the region has remained untouched by hurricanes for several years, fueling the locals' conviction in the existence of the base and its guardianship.

The legend traces back to 1967 when the local newspaper, El Sol de Tampico, published a story titled "Platillos Voladores Sobre Tampico," translating to 'Flying Saucers Over Tampico.' According to the article, "thousands of inhabitants" witnessed objects in the sky, with the local airport's control tower officer reportedly spotting "nine unidentified objects."