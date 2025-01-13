SHOCKING! China's massive dam could change Earth's rotation, warns NASA; READ

NASA scientists have revealed that China's Three Gorges Dam, the world's largest hydroelectric project, has caused a slight but measurable change in Earth's rotation by slowing it down. This effect is due to the redistribution of mass from the dam's vast reservoir.

First Published Jan 13, 2025, 5:54 PM IST

NASA scientists have issued a warning that China's Three Gorges Dam, the largest hydroelectric power station in the world, could potentially affect Earth's rotation. The enormous dam, located on the Yangtze River in Hubei province, has already resulted in a slight change in Earth's rotation, slowing it down by 0.06 microseconds per day.

The shift in Earth's rotation is linked to the redistribution of mass caused by the dam's vast reservoir, which contains up to 40 billion cubic meters of water. This redistribution affects Earth's moment of inertia, resulting in a minor reduction in the planet's rotational speed. Though the change is imperceptible in daily life, it holds scientific importance.

The principle behind this phenomenon is that when mass moves closer to the poles, Earth's rotation speeds up, whereas mass near the equator causes a slowdown.

Standing 185 meters tall (607 feet) and spanning over 2 kilometers (1.2 miles), the Three Gorges Dam produces a remarkable 22,500 megawatts of electricity. However, its effects go beyond power generation, impacting Earth's physical properties, such as its rotation.

NASA's startling discovery highlights the influence of large-scale human activities on natural systems. With China planning to construct an even larger dam on the Yarlung Tsangpo River, concerns are growing about the potential for additional effects on Earth's rotation and the broader environment.

