    SHOCKING! Angry man yells at tourist couple, slaps their baby in Barcelona; viral video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    A shocking incident unfolded in Barcelona, Spain as a toddler was brutally slapped by a 31-year-old man while on vacation with her family. 

    First Published Oct 8, 2024, 1:19 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 8, 2024, 1:46 PM IST

    A shocking incident unfolded in Barcelona, Spain as a toddler was brutally slapped by a 31-year-old man while on vacation with her family. The disturbing incident occurred on a scenic passage in Montjuic hill, a popular tourist destination. A video of the incident which has gone viral, captures the moment, a man seething with rage, aggressively confronting the couple, hurling insults before landing a brutal slap on the toddler’s left cheek. In a swift response, the child’s father scooped her up, and the family hurriedly left the scene in distress.

    The suspect has been identified as a 31-year-old Ecuadorian national. He was arrested by the police and is scheduled to appear before the duty court on Tuesday where he will face charges related to threats and assault.

    Several media reports suggest that the accused, over the weekend, assaulted several people in the Montjuic mountain area. Among the identified victims is a one-year-old girl from a tourist family, as seen in the viral video, as well as a 60-year-old man who was taken to Hospital del Mar for evaluation. He suffered cuts to his face and bruises all over his body, according to police sources. The third identified victim is another man.

    This appalling incident has sparked fresh concerns over the safety and security of tourists in Barcelona, which has been a hotbed of tension in recent months.

     

     

    Just a short while ago, anti-tourism protests erupted across the city, with locals expressing frustration over the adverse impact of mass tourism. Protestors, armed with placards reading “Tourists Go Home” and “Barcelona Is Not for Sale,” took to the streets, decrying the skyrocketing cost of living, which they blame on the tourism boom.

