Self-respecting nation, no world power can dictate terms to India: Imran Khan ahead of no-trust vote

The country’s parliament will convene on Saturday to vote on Khan as Prime Minister, following the court’s order. He is expected to lose, which would make him the first Prime Minister of Pakistan to be voted out on a no-trust motion.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan hours before a no-confidence vote against him in Parliament on Friday said he would not accept any “imported government” in Pakistan, expressing disappointment at the Supreme Court ruling ordering him to face the no-confidence vote.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said he was disappointed with the Supreme Court’s ruling even though he accepted it. “I am upset with the Supreme Court’s decision. I was upset because when the deputy speaker conducted the probe, the SC should have investigated it.” Khan said he would never support an imported government for Pakistan and called for street protests on Sunday evening.

He taunted the opposition to announce new elections and face the nation with him. “That is why I dissolved the assembly because I want people to elect the new government,” he said.

“I am ready for the struggle…join me in peaceful protest,” said Khan, who has effectively lost the majority in the 342-member house.

In an address to the nation on the eve of a no-trust motion he has little chance of defeating, Khan, 69, cited the example of India as a “self-respecting nation” (khuddar qaum) which no world power can dictate terms to.

He said EU envoys had criticised Islamabad for not taking a stand against Russia but would not dare do the same in India as it is a “sovereign nation”.

He accused the US again for conspiring to overthrow him because of his visit to Russia in February, just when Moscow sent its forces to invade Ukraine. He maintained that even before the no-confidence motion was filed against him, a US official had warned the Pakistani ambassador that if Khan manages to save himself in parliament, Pakistan will have to face “severe consequences.”

Khan said they (Washington) also knew who would come to power if the opposition succeeded in his ouster.