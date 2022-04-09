Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Self-respecting nation, no world power can dictate terms to India: Imran Khan ahead of no-trust vote

    The country’s parliament will convene on Saturday to vote on Khan as Prime Minister, following the court’s order. He is expected to lose, which would make him the first Prime Minister of Pakistan to be voted out on a no-trust motion.

    Self-respecting nation, no world power can dictate terms to India: Imran Khan ahead of no-trust vote-dnm
    Author
    Deevika N
    Islamabad, First Published Apr 9, 2022, 9:39 AM IST

    Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan hours before a no-confidence vote against him in Parliament on Friday said he would not accept any “imported government” in Pakistan, expressing disappointment at the Supreme Court ruling ordering him to face the no-confidence vote.

    Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said he was disappointed with the Supreme Court’s ruling even though he accepted it. “I am upset with the Supreme Court’s decision. I was upset because when the deputy speaker conducted the probe, the SC should have investigated it.” Khan said he would never support an imported government for Pakistan and called for street protests on Sunday evening.

    The country’s parliament will convene on Saturday to vote on Khan as Prime Minister, following the court’s order. He is expected to lose, which would make him the first Prime Minister of Pakistan to be voted out on a no-trust motion.

    He taunted the opposition to announce new elections and face the nation with him. “That is why I dissolved the assembly because I want people to elect the new government,” he said.

    “I am ready for the struggle…join me in peaceful protest,” said Khan, who has effectively lost the majority in the 342-member house.

    In an address to the nation on the eve of a no-trust motion he has little chance of defeating, Khan, 69, cited the example of India as a “self-respecting nation” (khuddar qaum) which no world power can dictate terms to.

    He said EU envoys had criticised Islamabad for not taking a stand against Russia but would not dare do the same in India as it is a “sovereign nation”.

    He accused the US again for conspiring to overthrow him because of his visit to Russia in February, just when Moscow sent its forces to invade Ukraine. He maintained that even before the no-confidence motion was filed against him, a US official had warned the Pakistani ambassador that if Khan manages to save himself in parliament, Pakistan will have to face “severe consequences.”

    Khan said they (Washington) also knew who would come to power if the opposition succeeded in his ouster.

    Last Updated Apr 9, 2022, 9:39 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Priyanka Chopra appeals to world leaders on Eastern Europe refugee crisis Ukraine war

    'Cannot stand by and watch': Priyanka Chopra appeals to world leaders on Eastern Europe refugee crisis

    Explained How Russia-Ukraine war is changing global equations

    Explained: How Russia-Ukraine war is changing global equations

    Ukraine crisis: US targets Putin daughters in sanctions against Russia-dnm

    Ukraine crisis: US targets Putin’s daughters in sanctions against Russia

    Over 30 evacuees killed, scores injured in Russian rocket strike on Ukrainian station-dnm

    Over 30 evacuees killed, scores injured in Russian rocket strike on Ukrainian station

    Sri Lanka Economic Crisis Rajapaska family rule explained

    The family being blamed for 22 million Sri Lankans' woes

    Recent Stories

    Here what Will Smith has to say after 10 years ban from Oscars; read his statement RBA

    Here's what Will Smith has to say after 10 years ban from Oscars; read his statement

    Priyanka Chopra appeals to world leaders on Eastern Europe refugee crisis Ukraine war

    'Cannot stand by and watch': Priyanka Chopra appeals to world leaders on Eastern Europe refugee crisis

    Hafiz Saeed's son Talha branded as designated terrorist by MHA

    Hafiz Saeed's son Talha branded as designated terrorist by MHA

    Explained How Russia-Ukraine war is changing global equations

    Explained: How Russia-Ukraine war is changing global equations

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 RCB vs MI Bangalore-mumbai Match Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi live stareaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, RCB vs MI, Match Prediction: Bangalore aims to pile more misery over Mumbai

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RCB vs MI: You'll see a turnaround in Mumbai Indians bowling against Royal Challengers Bangalore - Shane Bond

    IPL 2022: "You'll see a turnaround in Mumbai Indians' bowling" - Shane Bond

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival-ycb

    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival

    Video Icon
    Sadhguru takes his Save Soil mission to Geneva on a bike-dnm

    Sadhguru takes his ‘Save Soil’ mission to Geneva on a bike

    Video Icon
    America three-pronged response to Russian invasion of Ukraine-dnm

    America’s three-pronged response to Russian invasion of Ukraine

    Video Icon
    World Health Day 2022 Law Minister Kiren Rijiju shares his fitness regimen Watch gcw

    World Health Day 2022: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju shares his fitness regimen

    Video Icon