Secret meeting on Trump with retired generals: Pentagon fires contractor after hidden camera BOMBSHELL (WATCH)

The Pentagon has terminated its contract with Booz Allen Hamilton following a hidden camera investigation that revealed a senior employee discussing activities involving retired generals and controversial political commentary. Jamie Mannina, reportedly a former FBI agent and Booz Allen contractor working with the Pentagon’s Joint Staff, was caught on tape making explosive claims about secret meetings and his political agenda.

Mannina, speaking to undercover journalists at a Spanish restaurant setting, detailed his connections to top military leaders and his involvement in confidential discussions. “I work at this top consulting firm, and my client is the Pentagon. I work in the Joint Staff, which is the top military command,” he stated. He also boasted about his history in the intelligence community, saying, “When Hillary Clinton lost, I went into the intelligence community and became an FBI special agent, so I became a spy hunter,” Mannina was caught on tape saying.

The footage captures Mannina expressing sharp criticism of then-President-elect Donald Trump. When asked for his assessment, he labeled Trump “a sociopathic narcissist” who prioritized his name and wealth over national interests. Mannina also disclosed efforts to thwart Trump’s potential actions, mentioning his coordination with high-ranking retired generals.

“I’m in conversation with a couple of retired generals to explore what we can do,” Mannina admitted. “There are two or three-star generals and admirals. We have these huge meetings with military leaders in a very secure room called The Tank.”

Mannina claimed that secret meetings were being held in “The Tank” to discuss sensitive topics such as artificial intelligence technology and strategies with “501(c)(4)” groups aimed at opposing Trump. He also openly bragged about his connections to powerful military leaders, raising concerns about his access to classified information.

In response to the expose, Joint Staff spokesperson Joseph R. Holstead quickly distanced the organization from Mannina’s remarks. “The alleged comments by Mannina do not reflect the positions of the Chairman,” he stated. Despite this reassurance, the revelations have cast a shadow on the Pentagon’s operations and its choice of contractors.

