Saudi Arabia expands Umrah access for GCC residents via transit visa; Details

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has introduced new visa options, allowing GCC residents to perform Umrah using transit and tourist visas in addition to the traditional Umrah visa.

Saudi Arabia expands Umrah access for GCC residents via transit visa; Details anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Feb 5, 2025, 11:26 AM IST

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has introduced new visa options, allowing residents of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries to perform Umrah with greater ease. In addition to the traditional Umrah visa, they can now use transit and tourist visas for the pilgrimage.

This initiative aims to simplify travel procedures and enhance accessibility for GCC residents. The transit visa permits visitors to stay in Saudi Arabia for up to 96 hours. As part of the procedure, the ministry highlighted that visitors wishing to access Al Rawdah Al Sharif at the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina must book in advance through the Nusuk application.

In August 2024, Saudi Arabia broadened Umrah eligibility to include travelers holding any type of visa, whether for tourism or personal visits, from across the globe.

Furthermore, visitors with valid visas from the United States, the United Kingdom, or Schengen countries are allowed to perform Umrah during their stay in the Kingdom.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has introduced these measures as part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which focuses on enhancing access to religious tourism while providing high-quality services for pilgrims.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Nepal bans 'solo-expeditions' for trekkers on mountains above 8000 metres, including Mount Everest vkp

Nepal bans 'solo-expeditions' for trekkers on mountains above 8000 metres, including Mount Everest

Saudi Arabia: Kerala expat found stabbed to death in Riyadh; attacker remains unknown anr

Saudi Arabia: Kerala expat found stabbed to death in Riyadh; attacker remains unknown

Kuwait: Online fish trade scam wipes out bank accounts of many including Keralites malayalis anr

Kuwait: Online fish trade scam wipes out bank accounts of many including Keralites

UAE: Abu Dhabi police surprise 60 drivers with gifts for following traffic rules anr

UAE: Abu Dhabi police surprise 60 drivers with gifts for following traffic rules

BREAKING: Multiple people shot at manufacturing plant outside Columbus, Ohio

At least 5 people shot at manufacturing plant outside Columbus, Ohio (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Celebrity MasterChef: Archana Gautam breaks down after fiery argument with Tejasswi Prakash [WATCH] NTI

Celebrity MasterChef: Archana Gautam breaks down after fiery argument with Tejasswi Prakash [WATCH]

Ive never seen you bat this slowly: Cummins trolls Kohli in Champions Trophy 2025 advertisement (WATCH) HRD

'I've never seen you bat this slowly': Cummins trolls Kohli in Champions Trophy 2025 advertisement (WATCH)

Photos Nora Fatehi 6 trendy blouse designs for sarees lehengas gcw

PHOTOS: Nora Fatehi’s 6 blouse designs for sarees, lehengas

6 books every aspiring leader should read in 2025 iwh

6 books every aspiring leader should read in 2025

Nepal bans 'solo-expeditions' for trekkers on mountains above 8000 metres, including Mount Everest vkp

Nepal bans 'solo-expeditions' for trekkers on mountains above 8000 metres, including Mount Everest

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon