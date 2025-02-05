Saudi Arabia expands Umrah access for GCC residents via transit visa; Details

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has introduced new visa options, allowing GCC residents to perform Umrah using transit and tourist visas in addition to the traditional Umrah visa.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has introduced new visa options, allowing residents of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries to perform Umrah with greater ease. In addition to the traditional Umrah visa, they can now use transit and tourist visas for the pilgrimage.

This initiative aims to simplify travel procedures and enhance accessibility for GCC residents. The transit visa permits visitors to stay in Saudi Arabia for up to 96 hours. As part of the procedure, the ministry highlighted that visitors wishing to access Al Rawdah Al Sharif at the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina must book in advance through the Nusuk application.

In August 2024, Saudi Arabia broadened Umrah eligibility to include travelers holding any type of visa, whether for tourism or personal visits, from across the globe.

Furthermore, visitors with valid visas from the United States, the United Kingdom, or Schengen countries are allowed to perform Umrah during their stay in the Kingdom.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has introduced these measures as part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which focuses on enhancing access to religious tourism while providing high-quality services for pilgrims.

Latest Videos