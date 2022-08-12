Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Salman Rushdie stabbed in neck during event in New York

    Salman Rushdie's writings, such as 'The Satanic Verses', have in the past led to death threats, though details of the attack are scarce. The author fell to the floor and suffered a stab wound to the neck. Video footage showed people rushing to rescue Rushdie from the attack.

    Salman Rushdie stabbed in neck during event in New York attacker in police custody gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Aug 12, 2022, 10:03 PM IST

    Author Salman Rushdie was going to deliver a speech when he was stabbed in the neck at an event in New York, US, on Friday. Rushdie was attacked by a guy who stormed the stage, punched, and stabbed him over his controversial writings that led to a fatwa that forced him into hiding. The attacker was arrested by the police right away.

    The author fell to the floor and suffered a stab wound to the neck. Video footage showed people rushing to rescue Rushdie from the attack.   A small group of people surrounded the author, holding up his legs, presumably to send more blood to his chest, AP reported. Hundreds of people in the audience gasped at the sight of the attack and were then evacuated. New York State Police posted on Twitter that they are looking into the assault on Rushdie before a speech.

     

    A man suspect went up onto the stage and assaulted Rushdie and an interviewer at around 11 am, according to the police, who provided more information on the event. "Rushdie was flown by helicopter to a local hospital after sustaining what appeared to be a neck knife wound. His state is still unknown. A little head injury was sustained by the interviewer," it added.

    Rushdie, 75, received threats in the late 1980s, mainly because of his novel, The Satanic Verses, which has been prohibited in Iran since 1988 due to claims that it is disrespectful to Islam. The supreme leader of Iran also issued a bounty for his assassination, however by 1998 the Iranian government declared it had no intention of carrying out the "fatwa" or order. If the attack is connected to that is unclear.

    His first novel came out in 1975, but one of his seminal works is about modern India, Midnight's Children (1981), for which he won the Booker Prize.
     

    Last Updated Aug 12, 2022, 10:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India breaks silence on Taiwan issue, tells China to avoid unilateral action to change status quo snt

    India breaks silence on Taiwan issue, tells China to avoid unilateral action to change status quo

    No port call by high-tech Chinese ship 'Yuan Wang 5' at Sri Lanka's Hambantota: Official snt

    No port call by high-tech Chinese ship 'Yuan Wang 5' at Sri Lanka's Hambantota: Official

    220 ft long Khadi tricolour to be flown over New York on Independence Day gcw

    220 ft-long Khadi tricolour to be flown over New York on Independence Day

    CEO posts crying selfie on LinkedIn after firing employees; Internet divided - adt

    CEO posts crying selfie on LinkedIn after firing employees; Internet divided

    India fumes after China backs Pakistan-bred JeM terrorist at UNSC

    India fumes after China sides with Pakistan-bred JeM terrorist

    Recent Stories

    India at 75 Shershaah to Swades 5 films to watch this Independence Day drb

    India@75: Shershaah to Swades, 5 films to watch this Independence Day

    Fact check: Will tenants have to pay 18% GST on house rent? Government clarifies snt

    Fact-check: Will tenants have to pay 18% GST on house rent? Government clarifies

    9 Sexy bikini pictures Modern Family Gloria Sofia Vergara shows off assets in these raunchy swimwear drb

    9 Sexy bikini pictures: Modern Family’s 'Gloria' Sofia Vergara shows off assets in these raunchy swimwear

    Chinese-funded loan app used weak Crypto exchange to siphon-off money; ED busts Bengaluru-based shell company

    Chinese-funded loan app used weak Crypto exchange to siphon-off money; ED busts Bengaluru-based shell company

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2022: Asianet News journalist thrilled after Sanju Samson gifts him winner medal-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022: Asianet News journalist thrilled after Sanju Samson gifts him winner's medal

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Perungamanallur, the Jallianwala Bagh of the South

    India@75: Perungamanallur, Jallianwala Bagh of the South

    Video Icon
    Raksha Bandhan 2022 Over 1.25 lakh laddus offered to Mahakaleshar drb

    Raksha Bandhan 2022: Over 1.25 lakh laddus offered to Mahakaleshar

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's special Raksha Bandhan with daughters of PMO staff

    PM Modi's special Raksha Bandhan with daughters of PMO staff

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Jammu and Kashmir, the conflicts within

    India@75: Jammu and Kashmir, the conflicts within

    Video Icon
    Watch Strong current sweeps away car with passengers in Indore, Madhya Pradesh

    Strong current sweeps away car with passengers in Indore

    Video Icon