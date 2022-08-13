Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Salman Rushdie on ventilator, may lose an eye after being stabbed in New York

    British Indian author Salman Rushdie was attacked on stage by a man as he was about to give a lecture in western New York on Friday. Hadi Matar, 24, a native of New Jersey, is in police custody, and it is learnt that he was acting alone. The police also added that Matar had a pass access to the event.

    Salman Rushdie on ventilator may lose an eye after being stabbed in New York gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Aug 13, 2022, 10:17 AM IST

    After being stabbed on Friday, author Salman Rushdie suffered severed nerves in an arm, liver damage, and would probably lose an eye, according to his agent, who also noted that Rushdie was on a ventilator. When the author was set to deliver a lecture in western New York, a man charged the stage and attacked him for his work, which had resulted in death threats from Iran in the 1980s.

    Rushdie, 75, was rushed to a hospital bleeding. "It's not good news. Salman Rushdie's liver was stabbed and suffered damage, and it's possible that he may lose one of his eyes," according to Andrew Wylie, who had told the media that Rushdie was undergoing surgery.

    In a news conference, the police verified the attacker's identity but stated that the attacker's motivation had not yet been established. New Jersey native Hadi Matar, 24, is being held by authorities and it is known that he acted alone. Additionally, the police stated that Matar had a pass to enter the event. One of the medical professionals who sprang in to aid, Dr. Martin Haskell, described Rushdie's injuries as "severe but treatable."

    As Rushdie was being introduced on stage at the Chautauqua Institution, an Associated Press reporter witnessed a man approach him and start hitting or stabbing him 10 to 15 times. The 75-year-old author was shoved or knocked to the ground, and the offender was taken into custody.

    Since 1988, Rushdie's novel The Satanic Verses has been prohibited in Iran because many Muslims view it as blasphemous. Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the late president of Iran, called for Rushdie's execution in a fatwa, or decree, that was published a year later.

    Although the Iranian government had long ago distanced itself from Khomeini's order, animosity for Rushdie persisted. The reward for Rushdie was increased from $2.8 million to $3.3 million in 2012 by a semi-official Iranian religious group.

    Also Read | Salman Rushdie stabbed in New York: Know his controversial works, net worth, other details

    Last Updated Aug 13, 2022, 10:17 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Who is Hadi Matar the man dressed in black who attacked author Salman Rushdie gcw

    Who is Hadi Matar, the man dressed in black who attacked Salman Rushdie?

    Salman Rushdie stabbed in New York Know his controversial works net worth other details gcw

    Salman Rushdie stabbed in New York: Know his controversial works, net worth, other details

    Salman Rushdie stabbed in New York: Authors, celebrities and well-wishers condemn 'barbaric' incident snt

    Salman Rushdie stabbed in New York: Authors, celebrities and well-wishers condemn barbaric incident

    Salman Rushdie stabbed in neck during event in New York attacker in police custody gcw

    Salman Rushdie stabbed in neck during event in New York

    India breaks silence on Taiwan issue, tells China to avoid unilateral action to change status quo snt

    India breaks silence on Taiwan issue, tells China to avoid unilateral action to change status quo

    Recent Stories

    Who is Hadi Matar the man dressed in black who attacked author Salman Rushdie gcw

    Who is Hadi Matar, the man dressed in black who attacked Salman Rushdie?

    Microsoft lays off 200 more employees as recession fears rise overall 2000 since July report gcw

    Microsoft lays off 200 more employees as recession fears rise, overall 2000 since July

    Sridevi birth anniversary Some interesting things fans must know about her drb

    Sridevi birth anniversary: Some interesting things fans must know about her

    Salman Rushdie stabbed in New York Know his controversial works net worth other details gcw

    Salman Rushdie stabbed in New York: Know his controversial works, net worth, other details

    Remember and Never Forget: Sepoy Pushpendra Singh, 20 JAT

    Remember and Never Forget: Sepoy Pushpendra Singh, 20 JAT

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Perungamanallur, the Jallianwala Bagh of the South

    India@75: Perungamanallur, Jallianwala Bagh of the South

    Video Icon
    Raksha Bandhan 2022 Over 1.25 lakh laddus offered to Mahakaleshar drb

    Raksha Bandhan 2022: Over 1.25 lakh laddus offered to Mahakaleshar

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's special Raksha Bandhan with daughters of PMO staff

    PM Modi's special Raksha Bandhan with daughters of PMO staff

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Jammu and Kashmir, the conflicts within

    India@75: Jammu and Kashmir, the conflicts within

    Video Icon
    Watch Strong current sweeps away car with passengers in Indore, Madhya Pradesh

    Strong current sweeps away car with passengers in Indore

    Video Icon