Russian govt rebuffs reports of ousted Syrian President Assad's wife planning divorce and moving to UK

Russia denies rumors that Asma al-Assad, wife of ousted Syrian president Bashar al-Assad, is seeking divorce and planning to leave Russia, calling claims "untrue" and dismissing reports of asset freezes.

The Russian government has categorically denied rumors circulating in Turkish and Arabic media outlets that Asma al-Assad, the wife of ousted Syrian president Bashar al-Assad, is seeking a divorce and planning to leave Russia. These claims suggested that Asma, who was born in Britain and holds dual citizenship, had initiated divorce proceedings in a Russian court and was awaiting approval to relocate to the UK, citing her unhappiness with life in Moscow.

Also Read: Biden commutes sentences of 37 federal death row inmates to life in prison, blocking executions under Trump

The Kremlin's denial came in response to questions about the accuracy of these claims, with Peskov stating, "No, they do not correspond to reality." This rebuttal also extended to reports of restrictions on Assad's movements and activities, as well as the alleged freezing of his assets, which reportedly included 270 kilograms of gold, $2 billion, and 18 Moscow apartments.

It's worth noting that Bashar al-Assad and his wife were granted asylum in Russia after being removed from power in early December by rebel forces under Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) leadership. The Baath regime, which Assad led, had held power for 61 years. Asma al-Assad, 49, has been a prominent figure in Syrian politics, and her alleged desire to leave Russia had sparked widespread speculation.



The Jerusalem Post, quoting Turkish and Arab media, claimed she has filed for divorce. Asma relocated to Syria in 2000, and married Assad in the same year when she was 25.

Asma also had to deal with health struggles, including cancer as she was reported to be diagnosed with leukemia in May 2025 beating breast cancer in 2019.

Also Read: 10 years since Peshawar massacre, terror remains: 924 killed in 1,566 attacks in Pakistan over past 10 months

Latest Videos