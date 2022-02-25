  • Facebook
    Russia-Ukraine war: Air India to send two flights to evacuate Indians from war-hit country

    At 2 am on Saturday, Air India would send two flights to airlift Indian residents from Ukraine via Bucharest.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 25, 2022, 1:56 PM IST
    Amid the war in Ukraine, the central government has escalated the move to evacuate Indian citizens trapped in the war-hit country safely. Air India will send two flights at 2 am on Saturday to airlift the Indian citizens from Ukraine via Bucharest.

    The Indian evacuation teams have arrived at the Romanian borders, around a 12 hours journey from Kyiv. The airspace is closed for civilian flights, and the Indian nationals will be boarding flights at Bucharest to return home safely.

    Meanwhile, numerous Indian citizens have taken shelter in the Indian embassy in Kyiv. Media reports cite shelling around the embassy premises, but no damage has been done. 

    Since Russian President Putin called for invading Ukraine, the Indian government has been on its toes. The Minister of External Affairs has set up a 24/7 control room in the national capital to monitor the entire evacuations process. 

    The Indian embassy in Kyiv has been advising people, especially students, urging them to remain calm wherever they were and assuring them that they were working on an alternative evacuation route.

    In addition, the embassy recommended Indian people seek refuge in the nearest bomb shelter or bunkers in the case of shelling in the vicinity.

    The External Affairs Ministry has also shared contact information of officials that Indian citizens can contact after crossing the Ukrainian border into respective nations. However, aircraft have been suspended; the best option for Indians who want to escape Ukraine now is to enter through land ways by crossing the border.

    V Muraleedharan, the MoS for External Affairs, informed relatives of stranded Indians on Thursday that efforts were to bring their loved ones back from the conflict-torn eastern European country.

    The minister said that MEA is trying to bring back the stranded 18,000 Indians, including students from Ukraine. He added that alternative arrangements are being made for the evacuation of Indian citizens, as the air space in Ukraine is closed.

    Also Read: Russia-Ukraine war: 'Enemy targeted me first, my family second,' President Zelensky promises to stay in Kyiv

    Also Read: Stop Putin, Stop War: Global prayers and protests for Ukraine (PHOTOS)

    Also Read: Night in a bunker: Indian students' nightmare in Ukraine

    Also Read: Russia-Ukraine war: UN allocates $20 million to scale up humanitarian aid in war-hit country

     

