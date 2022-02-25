Night in a bunker: Indian students' nightmare in Ukraine
Claiming to be hearing the sound of bombs, facing a shortage of food, water, and other essential supplies, Indian students, released a video across social media platforms seeking help from the government of India.
As the war between Ukraine and Russia escalates, Indians staying in Ukraine are facing difficulties and want to return home. Estimated 20,000 Indian students were studying in Ukraine, and more than half are still stuck there.
We accessed some videos of the students taking shelter in metro stations and bunkers.
The MEA shared details of four teams who are en route to borders with Poland, Slovakia, Romania and Hungary.
HUNGARY:
A team in Hungary is on its way to the Zahony border post opposite Uzhhorod in Zakarpattia Oblast of Ukraine.
The team members’ names and phone numbers are listed below:
S Ramji: Mobile: +36305199944, WhatsApp: +917395983990
Ankur: Mobile and WhatsApp: +36308644597
Mohit Nagpal: Mobile: +36302286566, WhatsApp: +918950493059
POLAND:
A team is on its way to Krakowiec land border with Ukraine.
Pankaj Garg: Mobile: +48660460814 /+48606700105
SLOVAK REPUBLIC:
A team in the Slovak Republic is on its way to the Vysne Nemecke land border with Ukraine.
Manoj Kumar: Mobile: +421908025212
Ivan Kozinka: Mobile: +421908458724
ROMANIA:
A team in Romania is on its way to the Suceava land border with Ukraine.
Gaushul Ansari: Mobile: +40731347728
Uddeshya Priyadarshi: Mobile: +40724382287
Andra Harionov: Mobile: +40763528454
Marius Sima: Mobile: +40722220823