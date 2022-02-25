Night in a bunker: Indian students' nightmare in Ukraine

Claiming to be hearing the sound of bombs, facing a shortage of food, water, and other essential supplies, Indian students, released a video across social media platforms seeking help from the government of India.

As the war between Ukraine and Russia escalates, Indians staying in Ukraine are facing difficulties and want to return home. Estimated 20,000 Indian students were studying in Ukraine, and more than half are still stuck there.

We accessed some videos of the students taking shelter in metro stations and bunkers.

The MEA shared details of four teams who are en route to borders with Poland, Slovakia, Romania and Hungary.

HUNGARY:

A team in Hungary is on its way to the Zahony border post opposite Uzhhorod in Zakarpattia Oblast of Ukraine.

The team members’ names and phone numbers are listed below:

S Ramji: Mobile: +36305199944, WhatsApp: +917395983990

Ankur: Mobile and WhatsApp: +36308644597

Mohit Nagpal: Mobile: +36302286566, WhatsApp: +918950493059

POLAND:

A team is on its way to Krakowiec land border with Ukraine.

Pankaj Garg: Mobile: +48660460814 /+48606700105

SLOVAK REPUBLIC:

A team in the Slovak Republic is on its way to the Vysne Nemecke land border with Ukraine.

Manoj Kumar: Mobile: +421908025212

Ivan Kozinka: Mobile: +421908458724

ROMANIA:

A team in Romania is on its way to the Suceava land border with Ukraine.

Gaushul Ansari: Mobile: +40731347728

Uddeshya Priyadarshi: Mobile: +40724382287

Andra Harionov: Mobile: +40763528454

Marius Sima: Mobile: +40722220823