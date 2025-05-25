Russia launched 367 drones and missiles in its largest attack on Ukraine so far, killing 13 and injuring over 50. Ukraine shot down most projectiles, but damage was widespread. Peace efforts face renewed challenges.

In the largest aerial attack since the war began, Russia launched 367 drones and missiles on cities across Ukraine overnight, killing at least 13 people and injuring more than 50 others. The strikes hit major cities including Kyiv, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Ternopil, Zhytomyr, and Khmelnytskyi, causing widespread damage to homes and infrastructure.

Three children were among the dead, with the worst-hit areas including Zhytomyr and Khmelnytskyi. In Mykolaiv, a 77-year-old man died after a drone strike struck a residential building, leaving a large hole in the structure and scattering debris.

Ukrainian air defence teams successfully intercepted a large portion of the attack, downing 266 drones and 45 missiles, according to the Air Force. However, dozens of missiles and drones still reached their targets, damaging apartment blocks and energy facilities.

In Kyiv alone, 11 people were injured as air raid sirens wailed through the night and loud explosions echoed across the city. Emergency workers were seen clearing rubble and helping residents to safety.

The attacks came just hours after a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine, where both sides released around 1,000 detainees each. Despite this rare diplomatic gesture, the renewed violence shows the conflict remains intense.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the Russian strikes and criticised the global response. He called for stronger international sanctions against Russia and warned that silence from world powers would only encourage more violence.

“The silence of America, the silence of others in the world only encourages Putin,” Zelenskyy said in a message on Telegram. His chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, added, “Without pressure, nothing will change. Russia will keep building up forces to carry out such attacks, even in the West.”

Russia, on the other hand, claimed it downed 95 Ukrainian drones in the same timeframe, with 12 intercepted near Moscow. The Russian defence ministry described Ukraine’s drone launches as failed attempts to strike civilian and military targets.

The renewed exchange of strikes comes as Ukraine pushes for a 30-day ceasefire to begin peace talks. However, with both sides continuing to launch attacks, the chances of meaningful negotiations remain uncertain.