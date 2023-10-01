Qaiser Farooq, one of India's most-wanted terrorists killed in Pakistan? WATCH viral video

Authorities are investigating the incident, which is seen as a targeted killing. This event follows a series of similar incidents involving India's most-wanted terrorists in Pakistan and the reported disappearance of Hafeez Saeed's son

A video has been circulating on social media, purported to be CCTV footage reportedly capturing the killing of a high-profile terrorist associated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist group. While the precise date and time of the video remain unclear, the grainy surveillance footage depicts a man, purportedly the wanted terrorist Qaiser Farooq, walking down a Karachi street among a group of people.

As gunshots ring out, bystanders scatter for cover, while the individual believed to be Qaiser Farooq falls to the ground. According to a report in the Pakistani newspaper Dawn, a person named Qaiser Farooq was indeed shot and killed in Karachi. However, we are presently unable to confirm whether this Qaiser is the same as one of India's most-wanted terrorists.

Dawn's report states that local law enforcement officials suspect that Qaiser was specifically targeted, categorizing this incident as a case of deliberate assassination. The authorities disclosed that unidentified armed assailants opened fire, injuring both 30-year-old Qaiser and 10-year-old Farooq Shakir near the Gulshan-e-Omar Madrasa, close to the Edi Center, before fleeing the scene.

As per the Dawn report, Samanabad police station in-charge Irshad Ahmed Soomro confirmed that the injured victims were rushed to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where Qaiser Farooq succumbed to his injuries. Notably, he had sustained gunshot wounds to the back.

Karachi Central SSP Faisal Abdullah Chachar suggested that the absence of robbery or theft from the victims indicates a targeted killing. In recent days, there have been reports of several of India's most-wanted terrorists meeting similar fates in Pakistan.

Qaiser is recognized as one of the founding members of the banned terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and is known to have close ties to Hafiz Saeed, the mastermind behind the 26/11 terrorist attacks in Mumbai and the chief of LeT.

The news of Lashkar terrorist Qaiser's killing in Karachi surfaced shortly after reports of Hafeez Saeed's son going missing, with the ISI unable to locate him. Kamaluddin Saeed, one of the sons of the internationally wanted terrorist Hafeez Saeed, has been unaccounted for since Tuesday, September 26, following an alleged abduction by unidentified individuals in Peshawar, who reportedly arrived in a car.

Hafiz Saeed, a Pakistani national and the mastermind behind the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai is an internationally designated terrorist currently incarcerated in a Pakistani jail.

Social media handles have been abuzz with a list of those wanted by India being killed in recent months. One such list was shared by the Twitter handle Megh Updates listed. Asianet Newsable doesn't vouch for the authenticity of this list.

- Zahoor Mistry - IC-814 hijacker (Shot dead in Karachi)

- Ripudaman Singh Malik 1985 Air India bombing (Shot dead in surrey)

- Mohammad Laal - ISI Operator (shot dead in Nepal on 19 Sep 2022)

- Harvinder Singh Sandhu - 2021 RPG Attack on Punjab police HQ (died of drug overdose at a hospital in Lahore)

- Bashir Ahmad peer- HM Commander (Shot dead in Rawalpindi)

- Syed Khalid Raza - Al Badr Commander (killed in Karachi)

- Imtiyaz Alam - (Hizbul Commander killed in Rawalpindi)

- Ejaz Ahmad Ahangar - (ISJK, shot dead in Afghanistan.)

- Syed Noor Shalobar - (Shot dead in Bara Khyber, Pakistan)

- Paramjit Singh Panjwar - KCF Chief (shot dead in Lahore on 6 May 2023)

- Avtar Singh Khanda - (Died due to suspected poisoning in Birmingham, UK on 16 June 2023)

- Hardeep Singh Nijjar - (shot dead outside a gurdwara in British Columbia, Canada on 19 Jun 2023)

- Sardar Hussain Arain - (Succumbed to shot wounds in Nawabshah, Sindh on August 1, 2023)

- Riaz aka Abu Qasim Kashmiri So Muhammad Azam (LeT Commander shot dead inside Rawalkot mosque in PoJK on 8th September 2023)

- Sukhdool Singh aka Sukha Duneke, (Shot dead in Winnipeg, Canada on 20th Sept 2023)

- Ziaur Rehman (Hizubl Mujahideen leader shot dead in Karachi in Sept 2023)

- Mufti Qaiser Farooq (LeT founding member, shot dead in Sohrab Goth, Karachi, Pakistan on Sept 30)