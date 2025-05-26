A Russian military commander has claimed that President Vladimir Putin's helicopter was "at the epicenter" of a Ukrainian drone attack earlier this week, raising questions about the president's proximity to the frontlines.

Russian military commander Yuri Dashkin has said that Vladimir Putin's helicopter was the target of a drone strike in Ukraine on May 20. Russian news agency RBC reported that Yury Dashkin, commander of an air defence division in the region, said that Putin’s aircraft was flying as Russian forces were repelling a significant drone assault by Ukraine.

However, Ukraine has not yet commented on these allegations by Russia.

"We simultaneously engaged in air defense warfare and ensured airspace security for President Putin's helicopter. A befitting reply was given to the enemy's drone attack,'' said Yuri Dashkin. This was Putin's first publicised trip to the Kursk Oblast region since Russian troops reclaimed most of the region from Ukrainian control in March.

In January, former Fox host Tucker Carlson accused former US President Joe Biden's administration of trying to kill Putin. Carlson made this allegation on his podcast 'The Tucker Carlson Show'. However, he did not substantiate his claim with evidence. Meanwhile, the renewed attempt to kill Putin has caused shock.

Russia's massive attack on Ukraine

Meanwhile, Russian forces launched an unprecedented attack on Ukrainian cities overnight, firing 367 drones and missiles. 12 people were killed in this air strike. Many were injured. It is noteworthy that three children were among those who died in the northern part of Zhytomyr.