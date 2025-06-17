Donald Trump has refuted reports that he was leaving the G7 summit in Canada early to try and broker a peace deal between Israel and Iran.

US President Donald Trump has refuted reports that he was leaving the G7 summit in Canada early to try and broker a peace deal between Israel and Iran. The US President also lashed out at his French counterpart for suggesting the same. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, “Publicity seeking President Emmanuel Macron, of France, mistakenly said that I left the G7 Summit, in Canada, to go back to D.C. to work on a 'ceasefire' between Israel and Iran. Wrong! He has no idea why I am now on my way to Washington, but it certainly has nothing to do with a Cease Fire. Much bigger than that. Whether purposely or not, Emmanuel always gets it wrong. Stay Tuned!”

Earlier, according to a CNN report, French President Emmanuel Macron told reporters at the G7 summit that Trump has made an offer for a ceasefire between Israel and Iran.

"There is an offer that has been made, especially to have a ceasefire and to initiate broader discussions," Macron told reporters.

"If the United States of America can achieve a ceasefire, it is a very good thing and France will support it, and we wish for it," Macron said.

Earlier, Trump posted on Truth Social, urging people to evacuate Iran and strongly advocating the case for Iran not to have a nuclear weapon."Iran should have signed the 'deal' I told them to sign. What a shame, and a waste of human life. Simply stated, Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. I have said it over and over again! Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!" he posted

"America First means many great things, including the fact that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. Make America great again, he said in another post.

G7 Summit in Canada

Meanwhile, leaders of the G7 grouping which is holding the summit meeting in Canada have issued a statement on the ongoing conflict in West Asia, reiterating their commitment to peace while endorsing Israel's right to defend itself.

"We, the leaders of the G7, reiterate our commitment to peace and stability in the Middle East. In this context, we affirm that Israel has a right to defend itself. We reiterate our support for the security of Israel. We also affirm the importance of the protection of civilians," the statement read.

The G7 nations also labelled Iran as the principal source of instability and terror in the region.

"Iran is the principal source of regional instability and terror. We have been consistently clear that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon. We urge that the resolution of the Iranian crisis leads to a broader de-escalation of hostilities in the Middle East, including a ceasefire in Gaza. We will remain vigilant to the implications for international energy markets and stand ready to coordinate, including with like-minded partners, to safeguard market stability," the G7 leaders' statement read.