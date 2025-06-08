Islamabad: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Public and Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah advised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party founder Imran Khan to accept Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's offer of a meeting for negotiations and sit with the government to amend the election laws, Geo News reported.

Sanaullah urges Imran Khan to accept PM Shehbaz Sharif’s offer

Sanaullah emphasised that the opposition should engage in talks with the government to address the country's issues, particularly economic challenges that affect everyone.

He warned that the government will not allow PTI to stage protests like those on May 9, 2023, or November 26, 2024, as per Geo News.

Imran Khan plans nationwide protest from jail

Meanwhile, PTI founder Imran Khan has announced plans to lead a nationwide protest movement from prison against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)--led coalition government at the Centre.

Senator Ali Zafar quoted Khan as saying that the protests should be "decisive." However, Sanaullah ruled out the success of any such movement in the country's current political environment.

"As per my belief as a political figure, PTI cannot afford to launch a similar movement like in the past in the light of the position of the government, establishment and those whom PTI has always tried to incite hate against. Even if they attempt to do something like that, it will be a failed attempt," maintained Sanaullah when commenting on the prospect of a protest movement.

Notably, the government and PTI had agreed to hold consultations over the differences last year before the latter abruptly quit the dialogue process over the non-formation of judicial commissions to probe the May 9, 2023 and November 26 events after attending three meetings with the government's delegation.