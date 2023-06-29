'Private armies are always a threat; Russia just learnt that'

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expresses concerns regarding the dangers posed by private armies, particularly in light of the Russian paramilitary group Wagner's actions. At the same time, Poland has expressed concerns over Wagner setting up base in neighbouring Belarus

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has raised concerns about the recent armed mutiny attempt by the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) in Russia. Speaking at an EU summit, Scholz emphasized the risks associated with transferring military power to private entities.

"What has now become clear [is that] private armies are always a threat, even for the states that hold them. Russia has now experienced this", Chancellor Scholz said, expressing concerns regarding the dangers posed by private armies, particularly in light of the Russian paramilitary group's actions.

'Potential Threat to Poland'

President Duda of Poland, during a joint statement with leaders from Lithuania and Ukraine, warned about the potential threat posed by Wagner troops stationed in Belarus. Given Poland's border with Belarus, President Duda expressed worries about the situation and questioned the purpose behind the troops' relocation.

Changing Security Landscape

President Duda also highlighted significant developments in the region, including Putin's plan to relocate tactical nuclear weapons with missiles to Belarus. These actions are perceived as potential game-changers that alter the security architecture and raise doubts about intentions and potential threats in the area.

Revisiting The Wagner Rebellion

Wagner PMC founder Yevgeny Prigozhin's rebellion against Russia’s military leadership ended 24 hours after it began. Prigozhin had alleged that his units were attacked and accused Russia's military authorities. The Russian Defense Ministry refuted these claims, leading the Federal Security Service (FSB) to initiate a criminal investigation into the mutiny attempt. President

Russian Vladimir Putin condemned the actions of the Wagner group as betrayal in a televised address. Subsequently, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko held discussions with Prigozhin, resulting in the PMC's units returning to field camps.

The FSB announced the dismissal of the criminal case. Lukashenko also revealed his proposal to convert an abandoned Belarusian military base into a Wagner camp, offering full security and the option for Wagner forces to relocate to Belarus.