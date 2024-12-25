Pope Francis opens Holy Door of St. Peter's Basilica, marking the launch of 'Jubilee of Hope' [WATCH]

Pope Francis inaugurated the 2025 Holy Year with the theme "Pilgrims of Hope," marking the opening of the Holy Door at St. Peter's Basilica. The event, which began on December 24, 2024, and will run until January 6, 2026, featured a ceremony with biblical readings and the symbolic opening of the door.

Pope Francis opens Holy Door of St. Peter's Basilica, marking the launch of 'Jubilee of Hope' [WATCH] anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 25, 2024, 8:57 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 25, 2024, 8:57 AM IST

Vatican: Pope Francis opened the Holy Door of Saint Peter's Basilica in the Vatican for the much-awaited 2025 Jubilee Year of Hope, as announced by the official Vatican News agency on Tuesday (Dec 24) night. The Jubilee, a significant event held every 25 years, will conclude with the closing of the Holy Door on January 6, 2026, during the Solemnity of the Epiphany of the Lord.

The tradition dates back to Pope Martin V, who opened a Holy Door at the Lateran Basilica in Rome for the Extraordinary Jubilee of 1423. The Holy Door at St. Peter's Basilica was first utilized during the 1450 Jubilee.

After a brief reading from the Gospel of John, where Jesus refers to himself as "the door," Pope Francis momentarily left the basilica's atrium, causing some confusion. However, as the cardinals in the front row sat down, others followed suit.

Three minutes later, the Pope returned, being wheeled up the ramp to the Holy Door. In a quiet moment, he rose from his wheelchair to knock five times on the door. Aides inside then slowly opened it, revealing the door framed with a garland of green pine branches, adorned with red roses and gold pinecones.

Pope Francis selected "Pilgrims of Hope" as the theme for the 2025 Holy Year, which commenced on December 24 and will continue until January 6, 2026.
The ceremony to open the decorated bronze door began inside the basilica with the reading of biblical passages in various languages. These passages, which prophesy the birth of the Savior, were explained by the lector as a message of bringing God's kingdom of peace into the world.

Typically, the Holy Door, located to the right of the basilica's central doors, is sealed with bricks, symbolizing the barrier of sin that separates humanity from God. The bronze doors feature 16 panels that depict significant moments in salvation history, such as the fall of Adam and Eve, the annunciation of Jesus' birth, Christ as the shepherd rescuing a lost sheep, the crucifixion, and the risen Jesus appearing to his disciples.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Many killed in Pakistan's late-night airstrikes in Afghanistan, Taliban vows retaliation gcw

15 killed in Pakistan's late-night airstrikes in Afghanistan, Taliban vows retaliation

American Airlines grounds all flights on Christmas Eve due to 'technical error' dmn

American Airlines grounds all flights on Christmas Eve due to 'technical error'

Christmas tree burning sparks protests in Syria, calls for protection of religious minorities (WATCH) snt

Christmas tree burning sparks protests in Syria, calls for protection of religious minorities (WATCH)

Turkey explosion: Videos capture devastating aftermath of blast at explosives plant that killed 12 (WATCH) snt

Turkey explosion: Videos capture devastating aftermath of blast at explosives plant that killed 12 (WATCH)

Malayasia, Cuba among 9 nations set to join BRICS as official partner states from January 2025 anr

Malayasia, Cuba among 9 nations set to join BRICS as official partner states from January 2025

Recent Stories

Planning to travel soon? Check out LATEST revised guidelines for hand luggage on flights gcw

Planning to travel soon? Check out LATEST revised guidelines for hand luggage on flights

AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test: Greg Chappell hails Travis Head as 'best batter in the world'; here's why

AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test: Greg Chappell hails Travis Head as 'best batter in the world'; here's why

Pushpa 2 stampede: Injured boy responds after 20 days; Father says his condition is improving anr

Pushpa 2 stampede: Injured boy responds after 20 days; Father says his condition is improving

Isha Ambani's Jewelry collection; Check diamond, emerald necklace ATG

Isha Ambani's Jewelry collection; Check diamond, emerald necklace

Many killed in Pakistan's late-night airstrikes in Afghanistan, Taliban vows retaliation gcw

15 killed in Pakistan's late-night airstrikes in Afghanistan, Taliban vows retaliation

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon