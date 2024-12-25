Pope Francis opens Holy Door of St. Peter's Basilica, marking the launch of 'Jubilee of Hope' [WATCH]

Pope Francis inaugurated the 2025 Holy Year with the theme "Pilgrims of Hope," marking the opening of the Holy Door at St. Peter's Basilica. The event, which began on December 24, 2024, and will run until January 6, 2026, featured a ceremony with biblical readings and the symbolic opening of the door.

Vatican: Pope Francis opened the Holy Door of Saint Peter's Basilica in the Vatican for the much-awaited 2025 Jubilee Year of Hope, as announced by the official Vatican News agency on Tuesday (Dec 24) night. The Jubilee, a significant event held every 25 years, will conclude with the closing of the Holy Door on January 6, 2026, during the Solemnity of the Epiphany of the Lord.

The tradition dates back to Pope Martin V, who opened a Holy Door at the Lateran Basilica in Rome for the Extraordinary Jubilee of 1423. The Holy Door at St. Peter's Basilica was first utilized during the 1450 Jubilee.

After a brief reading from the Gospel of John, where Jesus refers to himself as "the door," Pope Francis momentarily left the basilica's atrium, causing some confusion. However, as the cardinals in the front row sat down, others followed suit.

Three minutes later, the Pope returned, being wheeled up the ramp to the Holy Door. In a quiet moment, he rose from his wheelchair to knock five times on the door. Aides inside then slowly opened it, revealing the door framed with a garland of green pine branches, adorned with red roses and gold pinecones.

Pope Francis selected "Pilgrims of Hope" as the theme for the 2025 Holy Year, which commenced on December 24 and will continue until January 6, 2026.

The ceremony to open the decorated bronze door began inside the basilica with the reading of biblical passages in various languages. These passages, which prophesy the birth of the Savior, were explained by the lector as a message of bringing God's kingdom of peace into the world.

Typically, the Holy Door, located to the right of the basilica's central doors, is sealed with bricks, symbolizing the barrier of sin that separates humanity from God. The bronze doors feature 16 panels that depict significant moments in salvation history, such as the fall of Adam and Eve, the annunciation of Jesus' birth, Christ as the shepherd rescuing a lost sheep, the crucifixion, and the risen Jesus appearing to his disciples.

Latest Videos