Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Palestine war: Israel, Hamas truce expires without extension announced; check details

    The seven-day truce began on November 24 and was extended twice. The truce had allowed dozens of hostages held in Gaza in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners and facilitated the entry of humanitarian aid into the shattered enclave. 

    Palestine war: Truce between Israel, Hamas expires without extension announced AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 1, 2023, 10:47 AM IST

    In a recent development, a temporary truce between Israel and Hamas militants that was due to end at 7 am (0500 GMT) on Friday has expired, with neither side announcing a deal to extend it. It is reportedly said that the truce ended an hour before the expected deadline. Israel said it intercepted a rocket fired from Gaza and Hamas-affiliated media reported sounds of explosions and gunfire in the north of the Palestinian enclave.Hamas violated the operational pause, and in addition, fired toward Israeli territory.

    The Israeli military said that sirens warning of rockets sounded again in Israeli areas near Gaza just minutes before the deadline. There was no immediate comment from Hamas or claim of responsibility for the launches.

    'We take this very seriously...' US on alleged Indian murder-for-hire plot in New York City against Pannun

    The seven-day truce began on November 24 and was extended twice. The truce had allowed dozens of hostages held in Gaza in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners and facilitated the entry of humanitarian aid into the shattered enclave. 

    Meanwhile, Qatar and Egypt have been making intensive efforts to extend the truce following the exchange on Thursday of the latest batch of eight hostages and 30 Palestinian prisoners. Earlier, Israel had set the release of 10 hostages a day as the minimum it would accept to pause its ground assault and bombardment.

    Israeli officials dismissed Hamas's attack plan a year before October assault, documents reveal

    "We're ready for all possibilities.... Without that, we're going back to the combat," Mark Regev, an adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had said.

    It can be seen that Israel has sworn to annihilate Hamas in response to the October 7 rampage by the militant group, when Israel says gunmen killed 1,200 people and took 240 hostages. Israel retaliated with severe bombardment and a ground invasion.

    Last Updated Dec 1, 2023, 11:14 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    We take this very seriously US on alleged Indian murder-for-hire plot in New York City against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

    'We take this very seriously...' US on alleged Indian murder-for-hire plot in New York City against Pannun

    Israeli officials dismissed Hamas's attack plan a year before October assault, documents reveal

    Israeli officials dismissed Hamas's attack plan a year before October assault, documents reveal

    Woman with 'world's largest cheeks' unveils 'witch-like' nail transformation; draws mixed reactions (WATCH) snt

    Woman with 'world's largest cheeks' unveils 'witch-like' nail transformation; draws mixed reactions (WATCH)

    Beyond the stars: Unraveling Interstellar travel and alien technology's cosmic secrets snt

    Beyond the stars: Unraveling Interstellar travel and alien technology's cosmic secrets

    French Israeli woman Mia Schem, featured in infamous Hamas hostage video, freed after 54 days (WATCH) snt

    French-Israeli woman Mia Schem, featured in infamous Hamas hostage video, freed after 54 days (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Malaysia to become visa-free for Indians from TODAY: 7 places to visit in the country ATG EAI

    Malaysia to become visa-free for Indians from TODAY: 7 places to visit in the country

    Kerala PSC LD Clerk 2024: Check exam pattern, date, age limit, salary and more rkn

    Kerala PSC LDC Notification 2024: Check exam pattern, date, age limit, salary and more

    LPG price hike 19kg commercial cylinder to get costlier from December 1 Check new rates gcw

    LPG price hike: 19kg commercial cylinder to get costlier from December 1; Check new rates

    Kerala: 40 policemen assigned to guard Rahul Gandhi for 50 hours rkn

    Kerala: 40 policemen assigned to guard Rahul Gandhi for 50 hours

    Fighter Siddharth Anand promises Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-starrer to have "biggest aerial action" SHG

    'Fighter': Siddharth Anand promises Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-starrer to have "biggest aerial action"

    Recent Videos

    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon