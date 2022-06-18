Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pakistani restaurant lands in soup over 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' scene

    Swing, a Karachi-based cafe, leveraged the Gangubai Kathiawadi scene to sell a special men-only deal. "Aja na Raja, what are you waiting for?" Swings is crying out to all Rajas out there. Ajao and receive a 25% discount on Men's Monday at Swings!" the eatery posted on Instagram.

    Pakistani restaurant lands in soup over Gangubai Kathiawadi scene gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Islamabad, First Published Jun 18, 2022, 12:50 PM IST

    Swing, a Pakistani restaurant, has received a lot of criticism as a result of its advertising. To promote a special "Men's Monday" offer, the restaurant repurposed a clip from Gangubai Kathiawadi in which Alia Bhatt, who portrayed a sex worker in the film, is seen approaching men on the streets of Mumbai.

    In the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed film, Alia Bhatt played a sex worker who rose through the ranks to become a formidable brothel owner. In one of the scene from the film, she was shown waiting outside a building for clients.

    Swing, a Karachi-based cafe, leveraged the Gangubai Kathiawadi scene to sell a special men-only deal.

    "Aja na Raja, what are you waiting for?" Swings is crying out to all Rajas out there. Ajao and receive a 25% discount on Men's Monday at Swings!" the eatery posted on Instagram.

    A post shared by Swing 🌸 (@swing.khi)

    However, the publicity stunt backfired as irate viewers poured criticism into the comments section.

    In response to the uproar, the restaurant stated that the commercial was not intended to offend anybody. "Arey logon, kyun le liya itna dil pe? Why are you taking this so seriously, movie kare tou aag, restaurant kare tou paap?" the restaurant inquired. It's acceptable if a movie does this. Is it a sin if a restaurant does it?"

     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Swing 🌸 (@swing.khi)

    The post was captioned, "Just a thought. We didn't aim to hurt anyone's feelings. The film and this piece are both based on a notion. We are still available to anyone and will serve you with the same love that we always have."

    Last Updated Jun 18, 2022, 12:50 PM IST
