Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pakistan political crisis: SC adjourns hearing on National Assembly deputy speaker’s ruling till tomorrow

    According to experts, if Imran Khan gets a favourable SC ruling, elections will take place within 90 days. If the SC rules against the deputy speaker, Parliament will reconvene and hold the no-confidence vote against Khan, experts said.

    Pakistan political crisis: SC adjourns hearing on National Assembly deputy speaker's ruling till tomorrow-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Islamabad, First Published Apr 6, 2022, 5:34 PM IST

    The Pakistan Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned the suo moto hearing into the case relating to the ongoing constitutional crisis in the country that emerged after the ruling of the NA deputy speaker and the subsequent dissolution of the lower house on the advice of PM Imran Khan till Thursday, April 7.

    “No-confidence motion is a constitutional process. Does the speaker have the authority to sabotage a constitutional process?” asked Chief Justice Bandial

    Ali Zafar, representing President Arif Alvi, questioned the court’s jurisdiction behind 'taking up the opposition’s case’.

    Justice Bandial questioned the basis on which the deputy speaker issued the ruling

    According to experts, if Imran Khan gets a favourable SC ruling, elections will take place within 90 days. If the SC rules against the deputy speaker, Parliament will reconvene and hold the no-confidence vote against Khan, experts said.

    Earlier, the SC restrained state institutions from taking any extra-constitutional steps and directed them to act strictly in accordance with the Constitution, besides asking all political forces of the country to remain peaceful.

    Earlier on Sunday, after the opposition parties moved a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly to dethrone Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri rejected the motion, calling it ‘unconstitutional’.

    President Arif Alvi then dissolved the National Assembly on the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan, whose party has lost the majority in the 342-member lower house of Parliament.

    Meanwhile, in a dramatic move, Pakistan's Opposition approved a 'no-confidence motion' against Prime Minister Imran Khan in its own session of Parliament after it was dissolved by President Arif Alvi and declared that the no-trust motion was "successful" with nearly 200 votes.

    The Opposition declared the proceedings legal and valid although it was conducted without the secretariat staff support and even without the sound system, it said.

    They declared the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Khan successful with 197 votes.

    Last Updated Apr 6, 2022, 5:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    How to Murder Your Husband writer goes on trial for murdering her husband-dnm

    ‘How to Murder Your Husband’ writer goes on trial for murdering her husband

    To increase challenges: US to target Russian investment in fresh sanctions - adt

    To increase challenges: US to target Russian investment in fresh sanctions

    Sri Lanka economic crisis deepens Probe on against cops for stopping soldiers on bike Prez revokes emergency gcw

    Sri Lanka crisis deepens: Probe on against cops for stopping soldiers on bike, Prez revokes emergency

    UK man 70 caught driving without valid licence since he was 12 gcw

    70-yr-old UK man caught driving without valid licence since 50 years

    Bucha incident "just one" of numerous crimes by Russian military: Zelenskyy tells UNSC - adt

    Bucha incident "just one" of numerous crimes by Russian military: Zelenskyy tells UNSC

    Recent Stories

    Then and Now: Richa Chadha's shocking transformation secret out (Pictures) RBA

    Then and Now: Richa Chadha's shocking transformation secret out (Pictures)

    How to Murder Your Husband writer goes on trial for murdering her husband-dnm

    ‘How to Murder Your Husband’ writer goes on trial for murdering her husband

    Tata Motors unveil concept of electric vehicle SUV Curvv all you need to know watch gcw

    Tata Motors unveil concept of electric vehicle SUV Curvv; Watch

    In last five years, about two lakh selected for Central Government jobs: Union Minister

    In last five years, about two lakh selected for Central Government jobs: Union Minister

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Check out Mumbai Indians new theme song, MI MI BOL KE, KHELENGE DIL KHOLKE-ayh

    IPL 2022: Check out Mumbai Indians' new theme song, 'MI MI BOL KE, KHELENGE DIL KHOLKE'

    Recent Videos

    Isolate defeat BJP: CPI-M agenda at brainstorming session in Kannur-dnm

    ‘Isolate, defeat BJP’: CPI-M agenda at brainstorming session in Kannur

    Video Icon
    CPI-Marxist Communists in India Russia-Ukraine war

    What Communists in India think of Russia-Ukraine war

    Video Icon
    Azaan row: Hindu seer sings bhajan using loudspeaker; activists give memorandum against Azaan to cops-ycb

    Azaan row: Hindu seer sings bhajan using loudspeaker; activists give memorandum against Azaan to cops

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, KKR vs MI, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma has been a fun captain - Tim David-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Rohit Sharma has been a fun captain" - Tim David

    Video Icon
    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime-ycb

    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime

    Video Icon