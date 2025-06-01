An explosion hit an under-construction Rescue 1122 building in the Nekam Kaki area of Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, damaging the structure, according to ARY News.

An explosion hit an under-construction Rescue 1122 building in the Nekam Kaki area of Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, damaging the structure, according to ARY News. Local police told the outlet that the blast was the result of explosives planted by terrorists. While no casualties have been reported so far, authorities have launched an investigation to determine the motive and those behind the attack.

The incident comes amid a surge in violence in the region. ARY News also reported that at least seven people, including police personnel, were martyred in separate firing incidents within a 24-hour period in Bannu. Five others, including civilians, sustained injuries.

In a related series of attacks earlier this year, terrorists targeted the Saddar Police Station in Bannu, injuring Station House Officer (SHO) Waseem Sajjad and Constable Hayatullah.

ARY News said both were taken to the District Headquarters Hospital for treatment. Police managed to kill one of the attackers while another escaped.

Senior officials, including DIG Sajjad Khan and DPO Saleem Abbas Kulachi, later visited the injured officers in hospital to boost their morale.

On April 22, as per ARY News, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police foiled a major terrorist assault on the Dharey Pul police post.

A group of around 18 to 19 militants, some on motorcycles and others approaching stealthily, attempted to storm the outpost.

The attackers, affiliated with the banned outfit Fitna al-Khawarij, reportedly aimed to destroy surveillance infrastructure during the assault. However, a swift and robust response from security personnel forced the group to retreat.

Police say they continue to remain on high alert amid increased threats in the province.