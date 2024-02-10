Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Pakistan Election 2024: Need ‘stable hands’ and a ‘healing touch’ to move on, says Army chief

    Pakistan needs to move on from the politics of "anarchy and polarisation", the country's army chief said Saturday, as the final results from a general election trickled in. He said, "The nation needs stable hands and a healing touch to move on from the politics of anarchy and polarisation, which does not suit a progressive country of 250 million people."

    Pakistan Election 2024 Need stable hands and a healing touch to move ahead says Army chief gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 10, 2024, 1:38 PM IST

    Pakistan needs to move on from the politics of "anarchy and polarisation", the country's army chief said Saturday, as the final results from a general election trickled in. Pakistan's political environment is heavily influenced by the military, as generals have ruled the nation for over half of its existence since its 1947 separation from India.

    According to a military statement, General Syed Asim Munir stated, "The nation needs stable hands and a healing touch to move on from the politics of anarchy and polarization, which does not suit a progressive country of 250 million people."

    Politicians and political parties rise and fall with the backing of the military, which this year was widely believed to be backing the party of three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

    Days of political horse trading await Pakistan as the last election results, which were declared on Saturday, revealed no obvious winner but rather a strong showing by independent candidates who support imprisoned former prime minister Imran Khan.

    However, following protracted delays in the announcement of the results, which gave rise to additional claims that the military establishment had manipulated the results, the army-backed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) declared victory as the majority party.

    From the PML-N headquarters in Lahore, Nawaz Sharif delivered a victory speech. He then sent Shehbaz Sharif to negotiate a coalition with the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), the Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan (MQM-P), and the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F).

    Both sides claimed to have enough votes to establish governments in the provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, and Punjab in addition to the Centre.

    Last Updated Feb 10, 2024, 1:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pakistan General Election 2024 Nawaz Sharif PMLN Bilawal Bhutto PPP agree to form coalition govt gcw

    Pakistan Election 2024: Nawaz Sharif's PML-N, Bilawal Bhutto's PPP agree to form coalition govt

    Pakistan Election 2024 Will form governments both at centre and in provinces says Imran Khan gcw

    Pakistan Election 2024: Will form governments both at centre and in provinces, says Imran Khan

    41 year old Indian origin man dies after being assaulted on Washington street gcw

    41-year-old Indian-origin man dies after being assaulted on Washington street

    Pakistan General Election 2024 Imran Khan Nawaz Sharif claim poll win as results drag on gcw

    Pakistan General Election 2024: Imran Khan, Nawaz Sharif claim poll win as results drag on

    BREAKING Nawaz Sharif claims victory in Pakistan Elections 2024 snt

    Nawaz Sharif claims victory in Pakistan Elections 2024; says PML-N has emerged as largest party

    Recent Stories

    Aaryan Khan case: ED books Sameer Wankhede for allegedly demanding Rs. 25 Crore bribe from Shah Rukh Khan ATG

    Aaryan Khan case: ED books Sameer Wankhede for allegedly demanding Rs. 25 Crore bribe from Shah Rukh Khan

    Do you know how many Yugas make 1 day of Lord Brahma? anr

    Do you know how many Yugas make 1 day of Lord Brahma?

    Will not tolerate insult to Chaudhary Charan Singh says angry Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to opposition gcw

    'Will not tolerate insult to Chaudhary Charan Singh...' says Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar

    Is Munawar Faruqui in LOVE? Bigg Boss 17 winner shares romantic pic with mystery girl RBA

    Is Munawar Faruqui in LOVE? Bigg Boss 17 winner shares romantic pic with mystery girl

    Holi to Cherry Blossom: 6 Spring festivals celebrated around the World ATG

    Holi to Cherry Blossom: 6 Spring festivals celebrated around the World

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon