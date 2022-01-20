Pakistan blast: At least 3 killed, over 20 injured in Lahore's Anarkali area

The injured were shifted to Mayo Hospital on the directives of the Lahore DC. Rescue 1122 officials were providing aid to the injured while orders were issued to impose an emergency in the hospital.

A blast in Lahore's Lohari Gate area on Thursday killed at least three people and injured over 20, Dawn News reported. The casualties and the number of the injured were confirmed by Lahore police spokesperson Rana Arif. He said that the bomb was attached to a motorcycle.

Geo News reported the blast caused a 1.5-foot-deep crater in the ground and shattered windows of shops and buildings in the area.

Lahore deputy inspector-general of operations, Dr Muhammad Abid Khan, told Geo News that the investigation was in the initial stages and the nature of the blast was being ascertained.

Bomb disposal squad teams have been dispatched to the area for investigation.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident and directed the inspector general of police to submit a report in this regard. He also directed officials to provide the injured with the best possible medical facilities, according to Dawn News report.

More details to follow.