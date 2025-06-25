The video surfaced hours after National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Tuesday called on members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) to hold accountable the “perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors” of cross-border terrorism.

Bengaluru: Faisal Nadeem, linked to terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has categorically stated that his party Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML) is backed by the Pakistan Army and admitted to meeting top officials. The video surfaced hours after National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Tuesday called on members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) to hold accountable the “perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors” of cross-border terrorism.

Earlier during Imran Khan's rule, "vote was given respect" not just by the public but also by the army, Faisal Nadeem claimed, justifying his party's links with the Pakistan Army by saying, “since the army has a prominent role in the country, I don’t think there’s any harm in meeting with them.”

India hits out at Pakistan-sponsored terrorism

Addressing a high-level conclave of top security officials of the SCO, Doval expressed India’s growing frustration over the continued threat posed by terror groups operating with impunity across the border. The comments, coming weeks after the deadly Pahalgam attack, reflect New Delhi's intent to internationalise the issue of terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

"India is deeply concerned about continued threat from UN-proscribed terror groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Al Qaeda, ISIS and its affiliates," Doval said, laying bare the names of groups that India has long accused Pakistan of sheltering or supporting.

The Pakistan Army has long faced accusations — both domestic and international — of supporting terrorist groups as part of its strategic and foreign policy toolkit, particularly in relation to India and Afghanistan. Osama bin Laden, the world’s most wanted terrorist, was found hiding in Abbottabad, near a major Pakistani military academy. According to US military leaders, the Haqqani Network, responsible for major attacks on US and Afghan forces, has long been considered a "veritable arm" of Pakistan’s ISI.