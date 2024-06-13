Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Pak journo questions 'Pakistan for Islam' narrative in 1947, claims temples looted & properties seized (WATCH)

    In a viral clip from his YouTube channel 'Tellings with Imran Shafqat,' the Pakistani journalist expressed provocative views, questioning the historical basis upon which Pakistan was established in 1947.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jun 13, 2024, 1:45 PM IST

    A recent video featuring Pakistani journalist Imran Shafqat has stirred widespread controversy and debate across social media platforms, as he criticized the foundational narrative of Pakistan's creation. In a viral clip from his YouTube channel 'Tellings with Imran Shafqat,' shared widely on X (formerly Twitter), Shafqat expressed provocative views, questioning the historical basis upon which Pakistan was established in 1947.

    Shafqat made startling claims about the motivations behind Pakistan's inception. "The first day when Pakistan was created, it was made in the name of Islam," he stated, before accusing the founding leaders of deceiving the nation. He went on to describe the initial documents submitted by Pakistan's creators as "a big lie," suggesting that the narrative of Pakistan being founded solely on Islamic principles was misleading.

    "God knows what afeem (opium) pills were given to us that they kept telling us that Pakistan was made in the name of Islam. The first document submitted by the creators of this country was a big lie. There were several false claims. They captured land," he said.

    Highlighting specific incidents from history, Shafqat alleged that Muslims in Lahore had forcibly entered a temple, stolen idols, and captured Hindu-owned shops and land shortly after Pakistan's formation.

    "Muslims in Lahore broke into the locks of a temple in Lahore and stole the idols. They also captured the Hindu shops, which were broken down and had drawn their shutters. This was the foundation of Pakistan," the Pakistani journalist added.

    The journalist's remarks have sparked a fierce online debate, with one user stating, "Hats off to you to have the character and conviction to talk the truth. There should be more people like you to make this world a better place."

    Another user remarked, "Marr gaye! Now, one fears for his safety!"

    "Aptly spoken," claimed a third user on X.

    Last Updated Jun 13, 2024, 1:45 PM IST
