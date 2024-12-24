NYC subway SHOCKER! Accused Sebastian Zapeta-Calil charged with murder for setting woman on fire

A 33-year-old man, Sebastian Zapeta-Calil, has been charged with first-degree murder and arson after allegedly setting a woman on fire on a New York City subway train. The victim, believed to be homeless, was engulfed in flames after the suspect ignited her clothing with a lighter.

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 24, 2024, 11:15 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 24, 2024, 11:15 AM IST

Sebastian Zapeta-Calil, a 33-year-old man who allegedly burned a woman on a subway train in New York City, was charged with first-degree murder and arson on Monday. Social media users are sharing videos of a lady burning in a subway entryway, with a guy seemingly stoking the fire. 

The incident occurred early Sunday on a parked F train at the Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue station in New York City. According to the police, Zapeta-Calil went up to the woman and used a lighter to burn her clothes. It appears that the victim, who has not been named, was homeless. Within seconds, the victim, seated at the end of the subway vehicle, was engulfed in flames.

In disturbing footage evidence, the suspect can be seen observing the crime with a terrifying lack of concern while the victim burns. According to the police, Zapeta-Calil was unknown to the victim. According to reports, they took the same train from Queens to Coney Island, the scene of the attack.

The incident was described as "one of the most depraved crimes one person could possibly commit" by NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch.

Following the attack, teenagers reported spotting a man who resembled the suspect on another train, which led to Zapeta-Calil's arrest. Police said they found a lighter in his pocket. The suspect gave police the address of a Brooklyn homeless shelter for men with drug problems.

In the case, Zapeta-Calil was charged with first-degree murder and arson, the New York Times said. Zapeta-Calil is a Guatemalan immigrant who was deported in 2018 and returned unlawfully, according to federal immigration officials.

