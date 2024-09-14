'Next Afghanistan?': Bangladesh women beaten, made to do sit-ups for not wearing hijab, sparks outrage (WATCH)

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Farokul Islam, identified as a cadre of student wing of Jamaat-e-Islami in Bangladesh, has been reportedly attacking women with a stick if found alone or not dressed in a burqa or hijab, stirring outrage across social media platforms.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 14, 2024, 12:27 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 14, 2024, 1:40 PM IST

    Alarming reports have emerged from Bangladesh’s famous Cox’s Bazar beach, where members of the student wing of Jamaat-e-Islami, Islami Chhatrashibir, have been enforcing their own version of "Sharia policing" by targeting women who do not adhere to conservative Islamic dress codes.

    Farokul Islam, identified as a cadre of Shibir, has been reportedly attacking women with a stick if found alone or not dressed in a burqa or hijab, stirring outrage across the country. In videos that have gone viral on social media platform X, several women can be seen being targeted with one woman beaten and another made to do sit-ups.

    Islam, who is affiliated with Chunati Hakimiya Kamil Hons-Masters Madrasah in Chittagong, allegedly recorded the attacks and posted the footage on Facebook. The videos have sparked fears of a growing wave of extremism in Bangladesh, with many comparing the situation to Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

    Social media erupted with concern after the videos surfaced. "Disturbing reports of radical groups targeting girls at Cox's Bazar for not wearing burqas or hijabs. Are we witnessing the rise of extremism like in Afghanistan? This must be condemned and stopped immediately!" wrote one user on X (formerly Twitter).

    Another remarked, "Bangladesh was destined to end up like Afghanistan. It's just the secular government that halted the process for so long."

    The growing fears of radicalism have amplified concerns about women's safety and religious freedom in the country. The attack comes amid a volatile political climate in Bangladesh, where recent political changes, including the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, have led to unrest and uncertainty. Hasina’s secular administration had managed to keep radical elements in check, but her departure has sparked a rise in such incidents, including attacks on minority communities.

    In response to this increasing wave of extremism, thousands of Hindus marched in Dhaka and Chattogram on Friday, protesting the recent attacks on their community. They carried placards listing eight demands, including the swift punishment of attackers through a fast-track tribunal. The protests, organized under the Sanatani Odhikar Andolan, also called for the creation of a minority affairs ministry and reserved seats for minorities in parliament.

    Protestors in Dhaka and Chattogram voiced their concerns about the rise in religious violence and called on the government to act swiftly. In Chattogram, demonstrators gathered in the Jamal Khan area, refusing to return home until their demands, including compensation for victims of religious violence, were met. Meanwhile, protestors in Dhaka brought traffic to a halt at Shahbag intersection, rallying against the government's failure to protect minorities and women.

    The situation has drawn international attention, with Paris-based human rights organization Justice Makers Bangladesh in France (JMBF) condemning the attacks. JMBF issued a statement calling the destruction of homes, businesses, and places of worship a severe violation of human rights.

    As Bangladesh grapples with this surge of religious extremism, many fear the nation could be headed down a path reminiscent of Afghanistan under the Taliban, where strict enforcement of conservative Islamic codes oppresses women and minorities.

