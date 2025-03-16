NASA Crew10 arrives at ISS; Williams, Wilmore to return to Earth after being stranded for nine months; VIDEO

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, stranded on the International Space Station for nearly nine months due to issues with Boeing's Starliner capsule, are set to return to Earth. The arrival of the Crew-10 team aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon marks the final phase of their extended mission.
 

NASA Crew10 arrives at ISS; Sunita Williams, butch Wilmore to return to Earth after being stranded for nine months; VIDEO anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Mar 16, 2025, 12:29 PM IST

SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule successfully docked with the International Space Station (ISS) after opening its hatch on Sunday. The arrival brought much-needed relief to NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, who have been stuck in orbit for over nine months. The docking was broadcast live, showing the Crew Dragon astronauts warmly greeting their fellow crew members in zero gravity.

The newly arrived Crew-10 team includes NASA astronauts Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers, Takuya Onishi from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Kirill Peskov. Their mission is to relieve Williams and Wilmore, who have been aboard the ISS since their mission began last June.

Also Read: The Promise of Return: Sunita Williams' Future Descent After Her Extended Mission Aboard the ISS

The Crew-10 team is set to spend the coming days adjusting to life aboard the International Space Station and gradually assuming the duties previously handled by Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore. Williams and Wilmore, who initially anticipated a short mission, have remained in space for almost nine months because of technical issues that delayed the return of their spacecraft.

Williams and Wilmore initially launched aboard Boeing's Starliner capsule, which encountered multiple problems during its first crewed mission, resulting in the astronauts remaining in orbit far longer than planned. Their return was further postponed as their replacement spacecraft required significant battery repairs, causing additional delays of several weeks.

With the arrival of the Crew-10 team, the final phase of Williams and Wilmore’s extended mission is now underway. The two astronauts are expected to make their long-awaited journey back to Earth aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule later this week.

