Mysterious object washes up on Australian beach; internet links it to UFOs, MH370 flight, Chandrayaan-3 & more

A massive metal cylinder, shrouded in mystery, has washed up on a beach in Western Australia, prompting police to issue warnings to beachgoers to stay away from the potentially hazardous object. Residents near Green Head town on the Mid-West coast reported the unidentified object to the police on a Sunday afternoon. Authorities are currently investigating the origin and nature of the object to determine if it poses any danger.

Although initial speculations linked the object to UFOs or the missing Malaysian MH370 flight, the police clarified that they do not believe it originated from a commercial aircraft. They urged the public to avoid drawing conclusions until further information is available. To maintain the integrity of the investigation, the Western Australia Police Force is guarding the object.

"The investigation is ongoing, and until further information is available, we urge everyone to refrain from drawing conclusions," Western Australia Police said in a statement. "In order to maintain the integrity of the investigation, officers from the Western Australia Police Force are currently guarding the object."

The pictures and videos circulating on social media depict a damaged copper-colored object that seems to have been detached from something else. Its bottom half appears to have been torn from its origin, raising questions about what may have caused its separation.

The Australian Space Agency has joined the investigation, aiming to confirm whether the object is part of a foreign space launch vehicle that has washed ashore. They are in contact with international counterparts to gather more information about the mysterious cylinder. Until its origin is determined, the agency emphasized that people should avoid handling or attempting to move the object.

"The agency is working to confirm whether the object could be part of a foreign space launch vehicle that has washed up on shore, and liaising with global counterparts who may be able to provide information about the object," the spokesperson said.

"As the origin of the object is unknown, the community should avoid handling or attempting to move the object," he added.

Space archaeologist Dr. Alice Gorman shared her insights, suggesting that the object could be a fuel cylinder from India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle rocket or Chandrayaan-3. She found the size of the fragment surprising and speculated that a marine weather event might have dislodged it and brought it ashore. Dr. Gorman also noted that such findings offer an opportunity for the public to connect with space, often leading to these objects becoming souvenirs.

"It's surprising because it's such a large fragment. And it makes you wonder what was going on at the time if maybe a marine weather event dislodged it and brought it ashore," she said.

"It is very interesting though, and is a way regular everyday people can get close to space, as often these things turn into souvenirs. People like to keep some space junk," the expert added.

The Australian space agency said it was possible the giant cylinder could have fallen from a "foreign space launch vehicle" and it would liaise with other international agencies.

Social media users, too, engaged in various speculations about the cylinder's origin. Some users on Reddit proposed that it could be the third stage of India's PSLV rocket, pointing to previous debris landings in the Indian Ocean. Others encouraged caution and urged against jumping to conclusions without verifying the object's ownership.

A user wrote on Reddit, "This is the third stage of India's PSLV rocket."

"The Indians landing their debris in the Indian Ocean like they own it good on them for their success and welcome to the big show," a second user added.

For now, the investigation remains ongoing, and authorities are diligently working to shed light on the enigmatic giant metal cylinder found on the Western Australian beach. As they continue their efforts, they stress the importance of refraining from speculation and await verified information about the object's origins.