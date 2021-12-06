  • Facebook
    Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi jailed for 4 years for inciting dissent, breaching COVID rules

    Suu Kyi's conviction would exclude her from competing in the elections scheduled by the military-installed government for 2023.
     

    Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi jailed for 4 years for inciting dissent, breaching COVID rules
    Myanmar (Burma), First Published Dec 6, 2021, 11:47 AM IST
    A Myanmar court sentenced deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi to four years in prison on Monday for inciting unrest against the military and violating Covid regulations; a governing junta spokesperson told AFP. According to junta spokesperson Zaw Min Tun, Suu Kyi was sentenced to two years in jail under section 505(b) and two years in prison under natural disaster law.

    Former President Win Myint was also sentenced to four years in prison on the same accusations, adding that they will not be brought to prison just yet. He also stated that they will face additional expenses from the locations where they reside in the capital, Naypyidaw, but provided no other specifics.

    Suu Kyi's conviction would exclude her from competing in the elections scheduled by the military-installed government for 2023. Previously, a court sentenced two of Suu Kyi's political party to 90 and 75 years in jail, respectively, for corruption. Suu Kyi is being trialled on corruption, and other criminal accusations, which her supporters claim were made to undermine her and legitimise the military's takeover of power.

    Also Read | Myanmar: Aung San Suu Kyi to face more corruption charges as UN urges reconciliation

    Suu Kyi, 76, has been held since the generals deposed her administration in the early hours of February 1, thereby ending Myanmar's brief democratic interlude. Since then, the junta has added a plethora of new charges, including breaking the Official Secrets Act, corruption, and election fraud.  Journalists have been forbidden from covering sessions at the special court in the military-built capital, and Suu Kyi's attorneys have recently been barred from speaking to the media. According to a local monitoring group, more than 1,300 people have been killed and over 10,000 have been detained in a crackdown on opposition since the coup.

