Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Mohammad Bin Salman bans Mosque iftars, Restricts Imams from donation collection ahead of Ramadan 2024

    In a radical move towards modernization ahead of Ramadan 2024, Mohammad Bin Salman enforces a ban on Mosque Iftars and tightens control by restricting Imams from collecting donations, sparking widespread debate and concern among the faithful.

    Mohammad Bin Salman bans Mosque iftars, Restricts Imams from donation collection ahead of Ramadan 2024 avv
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 28, 2024, 4:06 PM IST

    Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman took strict decisions ahead of the beginning of the Ramadan festival this year. The popularity of the young leader has not only grown in Saudi Arabia but also all over the world because of his iron-fist approach to tackling radicalism and bringing modernity to an otherwise highly conservative country.

    His latest reform bans the conduct of iftar in Mosques. Muslim groups usually conduct the iftar party during the Ramadan month or on the specific day of the festival. The Iftar party culture is prominent in India as well as other Asian and African Muslim countries. However, Saudi Arabian mosques will now be barred from holding any such events.

    Imams or Muslim clerks also run multiple donation drives during the Islamic holy month. Mosques and clerks get a massive influx of money as devotees become more generous during Ramadan. However, questions on the usage of finances have been raised due to past controversies of funneling money for suspicious activities.

    Saudi Arabia's Mohammad Bin Salman has sought to curb such donation drives and ordered a ban on donation collection from Imams. Not only this, no cameras will be allowed inside the Mosque premises during prayer as visitors have been ordered to refrain from filming.

    There will also be no broadcasting of the prayer as the media has been barred from conducting live proceedings from the Mosque during the Ramadan month. Saudi Arabia has been rapidly moving to curb radicalism and Mohammad Bin Salman has led the initiative from the front to bring modernization to the conservative nation.

    Last Updated Feb 28, 2024, 4:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Google Maps nightmare! German tourists stranded in Australian wilderness due to glitch, face week-long ordeal snt

    Google Maps nightmare! German tourists stranded in Australian wilderness due to glitch, face week-long ordeal

    Saudi Arabia executes 7 for 'terrorism' offences in highest single-day figure since 2022 snt

    Saudi Arabia executes 7 for 'terrorism' offences in highest single-day figure since 2022

    Berkshire Hathaway nears $1 trillion market value

    Berkshire Hathaway nears $1 trillion market value; Warren Buffett reassures shareholders

    British Airways supervisor evades authorities in India and UK amid Visa racket investigation avv

    British Airways supervisor evades authorities in India and UK amid Visa racket investigation

    'Is Congress an honest party?': Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says 'NO' despite alliance; WATCH viral video avv

    'Is Congress an honest party?': Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says 'NO' despite alliance; WATCH viral video

    Recent Stories

    Telugu actress Sowmya Janu accused of attacking home guard for driving on wrong side in Hyderabad (WATCH) vkp

    Telugu actress Sowmya Janu accused of attacking home guard for driving on wrong side in Hyderabad (WATCH)

    Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav summoned by CBI in Uttar Pradesh illegal mining case AJR

    Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav summoned by CBI in Uttar Pradesh illegal mining case

    Video Rajinikanth turns cop for TJ Gnanavel's 'Vettaiyan'; WATCH RBA

    Video: Rajinikanth turns cop for TJ Gnanavel's 'Vettaiyan'; WATCH

    Kerala: Man sentenced to 51 years in jail for raping minor stepdaughter in Munnar anr

    Kerala: Man sentenced to 51 years in jail for raping minor stepdaughter in Munnar

    cricket Dhruv Jurel's sleepless night during Ranchi Test: Inside star's mind after Day 2 struggles against England osf

    Dhruv Jurel's sleepless night during Ranchi Test: Inside star's mind after Day 2 struggles against England

    Recent Videos

    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon