Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Michael Sathyadass, sound engineer who has worked with AR Rahman, Deep Purple killed in Sharjah high-rise fire

    Michael Sathyadass of Indian origin, who worked as a senior sound engineer under DXB Live lost his life in a fire that broke out in an apartment in Sharjah's Al Nahda.

    Michael Sathyadass, sound engineer who has worked with AR Rahman and Deep Purple killed in Sharjah high-rise fire anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 8, 2024, 5:01 PM IST

    A devastating apartment fire at a high-rise in Sharjah's Al Nahda last week claimed the lives of five people, including a sound engineer of Indian origin. Under DXB Live, the experience agency of the Dubai World Trade Centre, Michael Sathyadass held the position of senior sound engineer. He has worked for several artists, including AR Rahman, Colonial Cousins, Deep Purple, and Iron Maiden.

    "He chose to be backstage and behind the scenes, literally and figuratively to ensure that others shine and sound better," his brother Danny Sathyadass said in a Facebook post.

    His other brother, Emmanuel Sathyadass, wrote in an emotional statement, "With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Michael Sathyadass, my younger brother. Though our hearts ache with sorrow, we find solace and hope in the Lord's comforting embrace during this difficult time. Michael's memory will forever be cherished and will continue to live on in our hearts."

    In an obituary, DXB Live said, "Michael became a part of the Dubai World Trade Centre family on November 1, 2022. Since then, his significant contributions have played a vital role in the growth and success of his division and the organization at large." 

    "Known for his exceptional dedication and loyalty, Michael left a lasting impact on all of us, not just as a remarkable professional but as a devoted member of the Dubai World Trade Centre since his arrival," it read.

    A 39-story tower in Sharjah's Al Nahda that had 750 flats caught fire on April 5. In addition to 44 injuries, five people died in the fire.

    Last Updated Apr 8, 2024, 5:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ukraine paid $11,000 each for Moscow concert attack: Newly released footage reveals terrorists' confessions (WATCH) AJR

    Ukraine paid $11,000 each for Moscow attack: Newly released footage reveals terrorists' confessions (WATCH)

    Russia floods: Over 10,000 homes inundated as melting snow swells Ural river; WATCH dramatic videos snt

    Russia floods: Over 10,000 homes inundated as melting snow swells Ural river; WATCH dramatic videos

    Was entirely unintentional Maldives ex-minister Mariyam Shiuna apologises after post 'mocking' Indian flag sparks row snt

    'Was entirely unintentional...': Maldives ex-minister apologises after post 'mocking' Indian flag sparks row

    New Zealand changes visa norms, cites 'unsustainable net migration'

    New Zealand changes visa norms, cites 'unsustainable net migration'

    Shocking Video Engine cover of Houston-bound Boeing 737-800 comes off at 10000 feet and lands on wing flap

    SHOCKING! Engine cover of Houston-bound Boeing 737-800 comes off at 10000 feet, strikes wing flap (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Maharashtra Amravati constituency profile, past winners, vote share and more gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Amravati constituency profile, past winners, vote share and more

    cricket IPL 2024: KKR's Gautam Gambhir talks about CSK legend MS Dhoni's tactical brilliance ahead of clash (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: KKR's Gautam Gambhir talks about CSK legend MS Dhoni's tactical brilliance ahead of clash (WATCH)

    Kannappa: Akshay Kumar joins Prabhas, Mohanlal in upcoming Telugu film rkn

    Kannappa: Akshay Kumar joins Prabhas, Mohanlal in upcoming Telugu film

    One of the Popular Blockchain Platforms, Metgain, is Pushing Forward on the Blockchain Front.

    One of the Popular Blockchain Platforms, Metgain, is Pushing Forward on the Blockchain Front.

    Kerala: 'Love Jihad still exists...' Idukki diocese defends screening of 'The Kerala Story' anr

    Kerala: 'Love Jihad still exists...' Idukki diocese defends screening of 'The Kerala Story'

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon