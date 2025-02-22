Man convicted of attempted murder in 2022 stabbing of author Salman Rushdie, faces up to 25 years in prison

A New Jersey man was convicted on Friday of attempted murder and assault for the stabbing of acclaimed author Salman Rushdie during a public lecture in western New York State in August 2022.

A New Jersey man was convicted on Friday of attempted murder and assault for the stabbing of acclaimed author Salman Rushdie during a public lecture in western New York State in August 2022. Hadi Matar, 27, was found guilty after a quick deliberation by a jury in Chautauqua County, following a seven-day trial that included dramatic testimony from Rushdie himself.

Matar, who was charged with attempting to kill Rushdie and assaulting the event moderator, Henry Reese, faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison. The conviction stems from a brutal attack that left Rushdie critically injured, including the loss of vision in one eye, as he was preparing to speak at a literary event at the Chautauqua Institution. The attack, carried out with a knife, occurred in front of a stunned audience and left the celebrated author bleeding profusely as witnesses rushed to subdue Matar.

Details of the Attack

The attack unfolded swiftly on the afternoon of August 12, 2022, when Matar emerged from the audience and ascended the stage where Rushdie was giving a lecture. As Rushdie engaged with Reese, Matar rushed at him from the right, stabbing him multiple times in the neck and torso. The assault was captured on video and shown to the jury during the trial, highlighting the viciousness of the attack. Jurors were shown a slow-motion clip in which Matar can be seen charging at Rushdie, stabbing him repeatedly, and causing blood to spurt from Rushdie’s wounds.

In his testimony, Rushdie vividly recounted the harrowing experience. “I was aware of this person rushing at me from my right-hand side. I was aware of someone with dark hair and dark clothes. I was struck by his eyes which seemed dark and ferocious to me. He hit me very hard. I saw a large quantity of blood pouring on to my clothes. He was hitting me repeatedly. Hitting and slashing," he said.

He lost the sight in one eye and sustained lasting injuries that required immediate medical attention.

Reese, the moderator, was also injured in the frenzied attack, sustaining a gash to his forehead. Matar was swiftly tackled by audience members and restrained until police arrived at the scene.

The Trial and Defense Arguments

Prosecutors emphasized the unprovoked and targeted nature of the attack, underscoring that Matar’s actions were premeditated. Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt presented video evidence showing Matar emerging from the crowd, walking up the stairs to the stage, and attacking Rushdie. Schmidt argued that the attack was not an impulsive outburst, but a deliberate act with the intent to kill. “There were a lot of people around that day but there was only one person who was targeted,” Schmidt stated during his closing argument.

While the prosecution argued that the repeated stabbings to Rushdie’s face and neck suggested clear intent, Matar’s defense lawyer, Andrew Brautigan, contended that the prosecution had failed to prove that Matar intended to kill Rushdie. “You don’t know what Mr. Matar’s conscious objective was,” Brautigan told the jury, suggesting that the attack could have been a chaotic and unplanned outburst. He also pointed out that Matar had used knives instead of a more lethal weapon, like a gun or bomb, and highlighted that Rushdie’s heart and lungs were unharmed, despite the severity of the wounds.

Despite these arguments, the jury found Matar guilty of attempted murder and assault after less than two hours of deliberation. The jury was also shown testimony from a trauma surgeon who explained that Rushdie’s injuries would have been fatal without prompt medical intervention.

The Legacy of the Fatwa and Federal Charges

The attack on Rushdie was not an isolated incident but part of a decades-long saga. The author, known for his controversial novel The Satanic Verses, was placed under a fatwa by Iranian religious leaders in 1989, following allegations that the book blasphemed Islam. Matar’s motivations for the attack appear to be linked to his adherence to this fatwa. Testimony revealed that Matar had been inspired by a 2006 speech by a Hezbollah leader who reaffirmed the death sentence against Rushdie, which had remained in place for years despite no formal enforcement from Iran.

Rushdie spent years in hiding after the fatwa was issued but was able to live more freely in recent years after Iran declared it would not enforce the decree. Matar’s attack reignited global concern over the continued threats to Rushdie's life, especially given that the fatwa had never been officially lifted.

In addition to the state charges, Matar faces federal charges related to terrorism for his alleged ties to Iran-backed groups and his motivations rooted in extremist ideologies. A trial for these charges is scheduled to take place in US District Court in Buffalo.

The judge in Matar’s case has scheduled sentencing for April 23, 2025. At that time, Matar will face up to 25 years in prison for the charges of attempted murder and assault.

