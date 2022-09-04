Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Luxury car Bentley Mulsanne, worth Rs 2.39 crore, stolen from London recovered in Pakistan

    The Bentley Mulsanne car worth more than $300,000 was stolen in London a few weeks back and the people involved in the whole racket managed to import the car to Pakistan. The Collectorate of Customs Enforcement (CCE) in Karachi conducted a raid after it received a tip off from the UK National Crime Agency.
     

    First Published Sep 4, 2022, 1:20 PM IST

    A luxury Bentley Mulsanne sedan car, worth roughly Rs 2.39 crore, stolen from the United Kingdom (UK) was recovered by customs officials in Pakistan from a posh bungalow in Karachi during a raid on Saturday.  In addition to seizing the luxurious car during the raid, authorities also discovered illegal firearms in another home. The UK National Crime Agency alerted them to the stolen automobile.

    The Collectorate of Customs Enforcement (CCE) in Karachi conducted a raid after it received a tip off from the UK National Crime Agency that the stolen Bentley Mulsanne sedan was parked in a house in the city’s DHA area, a posh residential neighbourhood.

    According to reports, the automobile was stolen in London a few weeks ago, and those responsible for the scam were able to bring it into Pakistan using the credentials of a senior official from an east European nation.  The said diplomat is said to have now been recalled by his government.

    According to a report in Pakistani media, those responsible for the theft neglected to remove or turn off the Bentley's tracking tracker, which allowed UK authorities to pinpoint the car's precise location using sophisticated tracking technology.

    After the home's owner failed to produce sufficient documentation, authorities detained both him and the broker who sold him the car. The vehicle's registration has also been falsified, according to customs inspectors. The vehicle is the largest and priciest handcrafted sedan produced by the business, costing over USD 300,000 (about Rs 2.39 lakh).

    The smuggling of the stolen car resulted in a tax evasion of more than 300 million rupees, according to the FIR that Customs authorities filed. The Customs officer stated that they are still looking for the principal organiser of the entire scheme.

