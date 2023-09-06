Lunar discoveries unleashed: 3D world of Moon exploration with Aglyph images

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Discover the practical applications of anaglyph images in 3D terrain visualization, scientific analysis, public engagement, education, and mission planning for lunar exploration, Girish Linganna explains.

    Girish Linganna
    First Published Sep 6, 2023, 3:50 PM IST

    Anaglyph is a way of making a picture look like it has depth, or three dimensions, instead of being flat. It does this by using two different colors, usually red and cyan, to show the same scene from slightly different angles. When you look at an anaglyph picture with special glasses that have red and cyan lenses, your eyes see different parts of the picture and your brain combines them into one image that seems to pop out of the screen.

    NavCam Stereo Images are pairs of pictures taken by two cameras on the Pragyan Rover, which is exploring the surface of the Moon. The cameras are on the left and right sides of the rover, so they capture slightly different views of the same scene. By putting the left image in the red color channel and the right image in the blue and green color channels (which make cyan), an anaglyph picture is created. This picture can be viewed with red-cyan glasses to see the Moon's terrain in three dimensions.

    Creating anaglyph images from NavCam Stereo Images taken by the Pragyan Rover on the Moon has several helpful applications:

    1. 3D Terrain Visualization:Anaglyph images allow scientists and researchers to view the Moon's terrain in 3D. By using red-cyan glasses, they can perceive the depth and topography of the lunar surface, which aids in understanding its geology and structure.

    2. Enhanced Scientific Analysis: The 3D perspective provided by anaglyphs can assist scientists in studying surface features, such as craters, rocks, and geological formations, with greater depth perception. This enhances their ability to analyze lunar data and make scientific observations.

    3. Public Engagement: Anaglyph images are visually engaging and can captivate the public's interest in lunar exploration. They provide a unique way for space agencies to share the excitement of lunar missions with the general audience, making space science more accessible.

    4. Education and Outreach: Anaglyph images are valuable tools for educational purposes. They can be used in classrooms and public presentations to teach students and enthusiasts about lunar geography and the technology involved in space exploration.

    5. Planning Rover Movements: Anaglyphs can assist mission planners in assessing the terrain and obstacles on the Moon's surface. This information helps in making informed decisions about the rover's movements and the selection of target locations for further investigation.

    In summary, creating anaglyph images from NavCam Stereo Images contributes to both scientific research and public engagement, offering a unique and immersive way to explore the Moon's surface in three dimensions.

