    Lufthansa, United, Delta cancel flights over Christmas as Omicron variant takes a toll on crew numbers

    The cancellations come as coronavirus cases driven by the new variant further squeeze staffing at hospitals, police departments, supermarkets and other critical operations struggling to maintain a full contingent of frontline workers.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Frankfurt, First Published Dec 24, 2021, 6:23 PM IST
    With the world concerned about new variants of coronavirus, at least three major airlines have reported canceling dozens of flights as illnesses largely tied to the Omicron variant take a toll on flight crew numbers during the busy holiday travel season.

    Germany-based Lufthansa said Friday that it was canceling a dozen long-haul transatlantic flights over the Christmas holiday period because of a “massive rise” in sick leave among pilots. The cancellations on flights to Houston, Boston and Washington come despite a “large buffer” of additional staff for the period, AP reported.

    The airline says it couldn't speculate on whether COVID-19 infections or quarantines were responsible because it was not informed about the sort of illness. Passengers were booked on other flights.

    Lufthansa said in a statement that “we planned a very large buffer for the vacation period. But this was not sufficient due to the high rate of people calling in sick.”

    In the US, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines said they had to cancel dozens of Christmas Eve flights because of staff shortages tied to omicron, AP reported.

    Also read: Keeping Omicron away this holiday season: WHO says 'we may be tired of pandemic, virus is not tired of us'

    “The nationwide spike in omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operation,” United said in a statement to several news outlets. “As a result, we’ve unfortunately had to cancel some flights and are notifying impacted customers in advance of them coming to the airport.”

    The airline said it was canceling over 100 flights and working to rebook as many people as possible, the report said.

    Delta said it canceled around 90 flights Friday because of the possibility of bad weather and the impact of the omicron after it had “exhausted all options and resources — including rerouting and substitutions of aircraft and crews to cover scheduled flying.”

    It said in a statement to several outlets that it was trying to get passengers to their destinations quickly.

    The cancellations come as coronavirus cases driven by the new variant further squeeze staffing at hospitals, police departments, supermarkets and other critical operations struggling to maintain a full contingent of frontline workers.

    Countries including Spain and the UK have reduced the length of Covid-19 quarantines to ease staffing shortages by letting people return to work sooner after testing positive or being exposed to the virus, AP reported.

    Last Updated Dec 24, 2021, 6:23 PM IST
