King Charles makes heartfelt gesture for Kate Middleton ahead of his coronation

Fans have witnessed glimpses of His Majesty's particular affinity with his daughter-in-law, the Princess of Wales, throughout the years. From Kate Middleton and King Charles' beautiful moment at last year's Order of the Garter ceremony to Kate's nickname for her father-in-law, it's evident that they adore each other. She is scheduled to be a part of the coronation procession and will join King Charles on the Buckingham Palace balcony when he is crowned on May 6.

King Charles is determined to make sure the Princess of Wales feels right at home throughout the Coronatio, and to ensure she has the support she requires on this historic day, the Monarch has made a gracious gesture by inviting her family to the festivities.

This weekend, the King has invited not just Kate's loving parents Carole and Michael, but also her sister Pippa and brother James. Kate and Charles are reported to have a unique affinity that has only strengthened since he referred to her as his "darling daughter-in-law" after the royal wedding in 2011.

Given that Kate will one day be Queen Consort and the second highest-ranking royal woman, this makes sense. Her parents, in particular, have been present at significant events since Prince William and Kate's wedding in 2011. This includes the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, Queen Elizabeth's burial ceremony, and the Carol Concert by the Princess of Wales.

The claimed invitation to the Middletons may be interpreted as King Charles' genuine gift to Kate. It guarantees that her family is a part of this historic moment and shows how much they are a member of the Royal Family as a whole.