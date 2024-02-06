King Charles diagnosed with Cancer; A look at messages of support from world leaders

Several world leaders sent messages of support to UK’s King Charles who was diagnosed with cancer. The announcement sparked flood of support from around the world with world leaders sending messages of support to the British royal family.

The UK’s king Charles III was diagnosed with cancer, the Buckingham Palace said on Monday, and has begun treatment. Leaders from all across the world expressed their support for the British royal family in response to the revelation.

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” the Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

With the exception of ski and polo injuries, Charles, who ascended to the throne on September 8, 2022, following the death of his 96-year-old mother, Queen Elizabeth II, has typically been in good condition.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wished Charles a full and speedy recovery. “Wishing his majesty a full and speedy recovery. I have no doubt he’ll be back to full strength in no time and I know the whole country will be wishing him well,” wrote Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on X, formerly Twitter.

US President Joe Biden said he had “just heard” the news and was “concerned” about King Charles while Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he and the nation were “thinking of his majesty King Charles III as he undergoes treatment for cancer”.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also sent messages of support and said he and his wife are wishing Charles a quick and speedy recovery. “Sara and I send our heartfelt well wishes to King Charles III and our prayers for his good health,” Netanyahu said.

The monarch decided to disclose his cancer diagnosis "to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer," according to a statement from Buckingham Palace.

Last month, physicians praised Charles for being transparent about his benign prostate issue, noting that many more people had come forward with symptoms.