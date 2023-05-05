Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    King Charles' coronation on May 6: Check full schedule, when and where to watch it live

    King Charles will be crowned at Westminster Abbey in a ceremony full of pomp, pageantry, and solemn religious significance on Saturday, May 6. So, what time is the coronation ceremony, and how can you watch it from home? Check all details

    King Charles coronation on May 6 Check full schedule when and where to watch it live gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 5, 2023, 9:57 AM IST

    King Charles will be crowned at Westminster Abbey on May 6 in a ceremony filled with pomp, pageantry, and sombre religious significance, after becoming king of the United Kingdom and 14 other nations following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, in September.

    For over a thousand years, the kings and queens of England and Britain have been crowned in Westminster Abbey in London, in a ritual that has altered little throughout the decades.

    At the Abbey, 38 monarchs have been crowned. Edward V, one of two young princes who are thought to have been slain in the Tower of London in the 15th century, and Edward VIII, who abdicated in order to marry American divorcee Wallis Simpson, were not crowned.

    King Charles' coronation time

    Following a procession from Buckingham Palace, the coronation ceremony will begin at 1000 GMT. It is scheduled to be roughly two hours long, as opposed to nearly four hours for his mother 70 years ago.

    A significantly greater parade of armed troops from the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth will leave the Abbey. The king and queen will ride in the 1760-commissioned gold state carriage.

    King Charles' coronation: Where can you watch the ceremony?

    Several international television networks, including the BBC, CNN, among others will broadcast this event on their various platforms. The event is also expected to be live streamed on the Royal Family YouTube Channel and social media.

    King Charles' coronation: Check out full schedule

    3 p.m. IST: King Charles and Queen Camilla will leave Buckingham Palace for a one-mile procession to Westminster Abbey.

    3.30 p.m. IST: The Archbishop of Canterbury gets crowned at Westminster Abbey (church) in front of the royals and visitors.

    4.30 p.m. IST: The King and Queen will return to the Palace in a leisurely procession, passing through crowds.

    6.45 p.m.: The Royals and the King wave from the Royal family balcony as they watch the flypast.

    Last Updated May 5, 2023, 9:57 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Khalistanis in Australia strike again; BAPS Swaminarayan temple vandalised in Sydney

    Khalistanis in Australia strike again; BAPS Swaminarayan temple vandalised in Sydney

    Ajay Banga will be a 'transformative leader' as World Bank President: US President Joe Biden AJR

    Ajay Banga will be a 'transformative leader' as World Bank President: US President Joe Biden

    Pakistan Police officer booked for killing Hindu youth in Sindh province; check details AJR

    Pakistan: Police officer booked for killing Hindu youth in Sindh province; check details

    Bid to assassinate Vladimir Putin: Did Ukraine carry out drone attack on Kremlin or Russia stage 'false flag' operation snt

    Bid to assassinate Putin: Did Ukraine carry out drone attack or Russia staged 'false flag' operation?

    UAE: Emirates, Etihad sign MoU to expand interline agreement; Passengers can avail more travel options anr

    UAE: Emirates, Etihad sign MoU to expand interline agreement; Passengers can avail more travel options

    Recent Stories

    Adah Sharma's 'The Kerala Story' LEAKED on Tamilrockers, Telegram and other torrent sites RBA

    Adah Sharma's 'The Kerala Story' LEAKED on Tamilrockers, Telegram and other torrent sites

    Digital India: 5 major indicators of MASSIVE transformation

    India goes Digital: 5 major indicators of MASSIVE transformation

    Go First crisis Disheartened pilots rush to Air India walk in job drive gcw

    Go First crisis: Disheartened pilots rush to Air India's walk-in job drive

    Backstreet Boys Mumbai Concert: Malaika Arora, Shraddha Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and more attend (Photos) RBA

    Backstreet Boys Mumbai Concert: Malaika Arora, Shraddha Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and more attend (Photos)

    Khalistanis in Australia strike again; BAPS Swaminarayan temple vandalised in Sydney

    Khalistanis in Australia strike again; BAPS Swaminarayan temple vandalised in Sydney

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon