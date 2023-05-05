King Charles' coronation on May 6: Check full schedule, when and where to watch it live

King Charles will be crowned at Westminster Abbey in a ceremony full of pomp, pageantry, and solemn religious significance on Saturday, May 6. So, what time is the coronation ceremony, and how can you watch it from home? Check all details

King Charles will be crowned at Westminster Abbey on May 6 in a ceremony filled with pomp, pageantry, and sombre religious significance, after becoming king of the United Kingdom and 14 other nations following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, in September.

For over a thousand years, the kings and queens of England and Britain have been crowned in Westminster Abbey in London, in a ritual that has altered little throughout the decades.

At the Abbey, 38 monarchs have been crowned. Edward V, one of two young princes who are thought to have been slain in the Tower of London in the 15th century, and Edward VIII, who abdicated in order to marry American divorcee Wallis Simpson, were not crowned.

King Charles' coronation time

Following a procession from Buckingham Palace, the coronation ceremony will begin at 1000 GMT. It is scheduled to be roughly two hours long, as opposed to nearly four hours for his mother 70 years ago.

A significantly greater parade of armed troops from the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth will leave the Abbey. The king and queen will ride in the 1760-commissioned gold state carriage.

King Charles' coronation: Where can you watch the ceremony?

Several international television networks, including the BBC, CNN, among others will broadcast this event on their various platforms. The event is also expected to be live streamed on the Royal Family YouTube Channel and social media.

King Charles' coronation: Check out full schedule

3 p.m. IST: King Charles and Queen Camilla will leave Buckingham Palace for a one-mile procession to Westminster Abbey.

3.30 p.m. IST: The Archbishop of Canterbury gets crowned at Westminster Abbey (church) in front of the royals and visitors.

4.30 p.m. IST: The King and Queen will return to the Palace in a leisurely procession, passing through crowds.

6.45 p.m.: The Royals and the King wave from the Royal family balcony as they watch the flypast.