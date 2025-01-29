Karachi violence: 42 killed, 233 injured in firing incidents since January 1

Karachi witnessed a surge in violence, with 42 killed and 233 injured in firing incidents since January 1. Street crimes, kidnappings, and road accidents further worsened the situation. Authorities struggle to control rising crime, leaving citizens demanding stronger security measures to ensure their safety.

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI | First Published Jan 29, 2025, 8:54 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 29, 2025, 8:54 PM IST

Karachi has witnessed a deadly surge in firing incidents since the beginning of 2025, with at least 42 people, including five women, losing their lives, according to a report by ARY News citing police officials. Additionally, 233 people, including five women, sustained injuries in these incidents across the city between January 1 and January 28.  

Among the deceased, five people were shot and killed while attempting to resist robberies. In other cases, victims lost their lives due to stray bullets or aerial firing. However, the identities of the seven victims, including a woman, who were killed in separate shooting incidents have not been disclosed.  

According to Karachi police, these shootings were triggered by various factors, including personal enmities, disputes, and resistance to robbery attempts. Authorities continue to investigate the increasing number of violent incidents that have put the city on edge.  

Apart from gun violence, the disappearance of children has also raised serious concerns. Since December 2024, at least 12 children have gone missing in Karachi, with some being recovered while others remain unaccounted for.  

- West Zone: Three children disappeared, including a minor from Bilal Colony who was reportedly kidnapped and murdered. A missing child from Gulbahar was later recovered.  
- East Zone: Six children went missing, including a two-year-old girl, Kaneez, from Gulistan-e-Jauhar, who has yet to be found. Three children from Shah Latif and Zaman Town were recovered, along with two others who went missing near Super Highway.  
- South Zone: Three children vanished, including a four-year-old boy from Saeedabad, whose whereabouts remain unknown.  

Apart from shootings and kidnappings, road accidents and robbery resistance have further added to the rising death toll in Karachi.  

According to the Chhipa Foundation, 528 people, including children and elderly citizens, were injured in road accidents this month. Tragically, 36 people lost their lives in these crashes. Meanwhile, three people died and 15 were injured while resisting robberies, highlighting the growing insecurity in the city.  

The ongoing wave of violence in Karachi has raised serious questions about the effectiveness of law enforcement agencies. The city continues to struggle with street crimes, gun violence, and kidnappings, leaving citizens in constant fear for their safety.  

Despite multiple efforts, authorities have failed to control the rising crime rate, leaving many Karachi residents demanding stronger security measures to ensure their safety.  

