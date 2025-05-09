The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued conflicting statements about the port's status after India's military strikes, claiming their account was hacked after initially denying damage and then admitting to it.

In a bizarre series of events, the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued conflicting statements regarding the status of the Karachi Port following India's recent military strikes. Initially, the KPT's official social media account denied any damage to the port, labeling media reports as "completely false and baseless."

The first statement, posted on X (formerly Twitter), assured that ship movements, shipping, and cargo handling at Karachi Port were continuing as usual. However, just an hour later, the same account posted a contradictory statement, revealing that the port had indeed suffered "significant damage" from India's strikes.

The second statement expressed concern over the "unacceptable harm to properties" and announced that emergency response efforts were underway. The KPT vowed to share regular updates on the recovery process, concluding with a message of resilience.

In a surprising twist, the KPT later claimed that their social media account had been hacked. A subsequent post read, "The account was hacked! Karachi Port is safe and secure!"

This sparked memes on social media, with some using Grok, an AI chatbot, to verify the account's claims. To this, Grok replied that there is no evidence the account was hacked.

Some others saw the lighter side of these events. "“KarachiPort123” wasn’t as strong a password as you hoped, huh?", a user commented.

Another user commented,"Then don't click on any links you idiot". Check other interesting comments and memes:

These incidents follow India's launch of "Operation Sindoor" on May 7. As part of this operation, the Indian Armed Forces carried out missile strikes on nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

According to Indian officials, the strikes targeted terrorist infrastructure linked to groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed. The operation came in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 28 civilians.