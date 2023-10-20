Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Italy PM Giorgia Meloni splits from her partner of 10 years after his sexist remarks

    Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has announced a split from her partner of 10 years - Andrea Giambruno. Taking to social media, the Italian Prime Minister shared that the couple have parted ways.
     

    Italy PM Giorgia Meloni splits from her partner of 10 years after his sexist remarks gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 20, 2023, 2:19 PM IST

    Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Friday that she had split up with her partner, television journalist Andrea Giambruno, who has been under fire in recent weeks for remarks she made on broadcast that were sexist. The couple have a young daughter.

    Taking to social media network, Giorgia Meloni wrote: "My relationship with Andrea Giambruno, which lasted almost 10 years, ends here. Our paths have diverged for some time, and the time has come to acknowledge it."

    “I thank him for the splendid years we spent together, for the difficulties we went through, and for giving me the most important thing in my life, which is our daughter Ginevra,” she wrote.

    Her split with Giambruno comes after he faced backlash due to certain sexist comments made on air. Giambruno is a TV news anchor with Mediaset, part of the MFE media group.

    Two days this week, snippets of Giambruno's show that showed him using profanity and seeming to approach a female coworker were shown off-air by another Mediaset programme.

    Mediaset aired off-air clips of his show earlier this week, in which he was shown using derogatory language and making overtures towards a female coworker. The news anchor can be heard asking a female coworker, "Why didn't I meet you before," in the clip. Giambruno was heard bragging about an affair and encouraging female coworkers to engage in group sex if they worked for him in a more graphic tape.

    Born in Rome in 1977, Meloni was 15 when she joined the youth wing of the Italian Social Movement (MSI). She met Giambruno, who was born in Milan in 1981, in 2015 when he was working as a writer for a TV show on which Meloni appeared.

    Last Updated Oct 20, 2023, 2:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Manipur origin Israeli reservist soldier injured in Hezbollah shelling as war with Hamas rages on AJR

    Manipur-origin Israeli reservist soldier injured in Hezbollah shelling as war with Hamas rages on

    Rare 96-year-old Macallan Scotch Whisky bottle to be auctioned in London for whopping price anr

    Rare 96-year-old Macallan Scotch Whisky bottle to be auctioned in London for whopping price

    Armoured jeeps spotted in Israel: Is this a sign of US-led invasion in Gaza? vkp

    Armoured jeeps spotted in Israel: Is this a sign of US-led invasion in Gaza?

    Photos New York man wins house in lottery gives tour on social media gcw

    Photos: New York man wins house in lottery, gives tour on social media

    Disturbing Video of Hamas operatives shooting man fleeing with his daughter stuns the world (WATCH) AJR

    Disturbing! Video of Hamas operatives shooting man fleeing with his daughter stuns the world (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Manipur origin Israeli reservist soldier injured in Hezbollah shelling as war with Hamas rages on AJR

    Manipur-origin Israeli reservist soldier injured in Hezbollah shelling as war with Hamas rages on

    Nithari Killings Case: Moninder Singh Pandher walks out of jail

    Nithari Killings Case: Moninder Singh Pandher walks out of jail

    Rare 96-year-old Macallan Scotch Whisky bottle to be auctioned in London for whopping price anr

    Rare 96-year-old Macallan Scotch Whisky bottle to be auctioned in London for whopping price

    Vikrant Messy feels mixed emotions, says this about wife's pregnancy SHG

    Vikrant Messy feels mixed emotions, says this about wife's pregnancy

    Armoured jeeps spotted in Israel: Is this a sign of US-led invasion in Gaza? vkp

    Armoured jeeps spotted in Israel: Is this a sign of US-led invasion in Gaza?

    Recent Videos

    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra WATCH

    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine war Exclusive Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Exclusive! Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indians in Israel vkp

    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indian-origin Jews

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Asianet News Network in Ramallah Palestinians say we love Hamas; we will die here, will not leave VKP

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera Mohanan

    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera (WATCH)

    Video Icon