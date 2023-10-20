Italy PM Giorgia Meloni splits from her partner of 10 years after his sexist remarks

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has announced a split from her partner of 10 years - Andrea Giambruno. Taking to social media, the Italian Prime Minister shared that the couple have parted ways.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Friday that she had split up with her partner, television journalist Andrea Giambruno, who has been under fire in recent weeks for remarks she made on broadcast that were sexist. The couple have a young daughter.

Taking to social media network, Giorgia Meloni wrote: "My relationship with Andrea Giambruno, which lasted almost 10 years, ends here. Our paths have diverged for some time, and the time has come to acknowledge it."

“I thank him for the splendid years we spent together, for the difficulties we went through, and for giving me the most important thing in my life, which is our daughter Ginevra,” she wrote.

Her split with Giambruno comes after he faced backlash due to certain sexist comments made on air. Giambruno is a TV news anchor with Mediaset, part of the MFE media group.

Two days this week, snippets of Giambruno's show that showed him using profanity and seeming to approach a female coworker were shown off-air by another Mediaset programme.

Mediaset aired off-air clips of his show earlier this week, in which he was shown using derogatory language and making overtures towards a female coworker. The news anchor can be heard asking a female coworker, "Why didn't I meet you before," in the clip. Giambruno was heard bragging about an affair and encouraging female coworkers to engage in group sex if they worked for him in a more graphic tape.

Born in Rome in 1977, Meloni was 15 when she joined the youth wing of the Italian Social Movement (MSI). She met Giambruno, who was born in Milan in 1981, in 2015 when he was working as a writer for a TV show on which Meloni appeared.