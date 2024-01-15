Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Israeli girl Noa Argamani, whose kidnapping had shocked the world, appears in eerie Hamas video (WATCH)

    Hamas releases a video featuring three Israeli captives, including Noa Argamani, a Nova rave attendee, with an ominous message about their fate. The captives, seen for the first time since their October 7 kidnapping, plead for their safe return and accuse the Israeli government of deception

    First Published Jan 15, 2024, 9:30 AM IST

    Hamas released a video on Sunday featuring three Israeli captives, including Noa Argamani, a Nova rave attendee whose abduction was caught on camera during the October 7 terrorist attack. The video, which did not specify when it was filmed, included a chilling teaser indicating that their fate would be disclosed the next day.

    The hostages, Noa Argamani (26), Yossi Sharabi (53), and Itai Svirsky (38), made their first appearance since the kidnapping, pleading with the Israeli government for their safe return. In line with previous hostage videos from Hamas, they introduced themselves and appealed for actions to secure their release, ultimately accusing the Israeli government of deception.

    Hamas had earlier claimed a loss of contact with "many" hostages following Israeli bombardments in Gaza, suggesting potential casualties. The video did not provide details on the condition of the captives, who were among approximately 250 kidnapped during the brutal October 7 attack.

    Noa Argamani gained international attention after being featured in a viral video, screaming for mercy as she was taken away on a motorcycle. The footage became a symbol of the Supernova rave attack, which resulted in over 360 fatalities.

    Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu sought assistance from Beijing on behalf of Noa's mother, Liora, a Chinese citizen battling terminal brain cancer. Liora, in a heart-wrenching letter to President Biden, pleaded for American assistance in reuniting her family before her imminent demise.

    Yossi Sharabi, kidnapped alongside his brother Eli, suffered tragic losses in the attack on Kibbutz Be’eri, where Eli's wife and two teenage daughters perished in a house fire. Itai Svirsky of Tel Aviv was abducted while visiting his parents in Be’eri, with both his mother and father found dead days later.

    Over 130 hostages remain captive in Gaza, with Israel estimating that 25 may include the corpses of citizens Hamas refuses to release. Israeli officials view Hamas' public messages on hostages as psychological warfare but acknowledge the risks to hostages from their offensive.

    Despite calls for a truce or war cessation from some hostage relatives, Prime Minister Netanyahu remains committed to continuing the offensive until Hamas is destroyed, asserting that this would facilitate the hostages' release. The hostage crisis continues to captivate Israelis reeling from the unprecedented attack on their nation.

