Israeli air defenses launch interceptor missiles at drones targeting civilians in southern Israel (WATCH)

Israeli forces deployed air defenses late on Thursday to intercept unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) reportedly aimed at civilian targets in Israel's southern region.

Shweta Kumari
First Published Nov 1, 2024, 12:56 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 1, 2024, 12:56 PM IST

Israeli forces deployed air defenses late on Thursday to intercept unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) reportedly aimed at civilian targets in Israel's southern region. The drones, linked to Iran-backed factions, were intercepted over the Red Sea before they could enter Israeli airspace, according to the Times of Israel. Responsibility was claimed by the Islamic Resistance of Iraq, an Iran-supported militia.

"A short while ago, two UAVs that approached Israeli territory from the east were intercepted by the IAF in the Red Sea area," announced the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). "The UAVs were intercepted before crossing into Israeli territory," the statement emphasized.

The interception follows a devastating rocket assault from Lebanon that claimed seven lives in northern Israel, striking farmlands near Haifa in what has been described as the deadliest Lebanon-based strike since Israel's recent military operations intensified.

In response, Israel launched a series of retaliatory airstrikes across key locations, including Ghobeiry, Al-Kafaat, the Sayyed Hadi Highway, the Al-Mujtaba Complex area, and routes near Beirut's old airport.

Also read: Hezbollah names deputy head Naim Qassem as successor to slain chief Hassan Nasrallah

In recent weeks, Israel’s forces have repeatedly targeted southern Beirut with artillery fire and conducted strikes throughout Lebanon's capital, escalating cross-border tensions.

These latest airstrikes followed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's discussions with US officials on potential strategies to stabilize the region and curb the escalating violence.

Also read: Nasrallah's 'secret' bunker uncovered: Israel claims it found $500 million in cash, gold in Beirut (WATCH)

