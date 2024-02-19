Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Israel plans aggressive six-week campaign in Rafah, vows to completely end Hamas from the face of earth

    In a tense escalation of conflict, Israel is planning to launch a six-week military campaign targeting Hamas in the volatile region of Rafah, sparking widespread concern and urgent calls for de-escalation as the situation intensifies in the heart of the Middle East.

    The Israeli Defense Forces are preparing another assault on the Hamas in Rafah vowing to end the Palestinian terror outfit. Israel is planning an aggressive four to six-week military operation in Rafah which it deems as the last bastion of Hamas as close to 6 battalions of the terror group are housed there.

    Reuters has reported that the Israeli military chiefs believe they can ferociously damage the remaining capabilities of Hamas which would fulfill their agenda of the war. This would also likely lead to a lower-intensity war phase between the two sides. The US has been stressing Israel to reduce the intensity of the war.

    South Africa recently took Israel to the International Court of Justice making genocidal accusations in Gaza. The ICJ also gave its first order in favor of Palestine, Hamas, and South Africa. Israel was held responsible for the catastrophe in Gaza and ordered to end the escalating war.

    But the Israeli leadership has so far ignored the judgments of the International Court of Justice. The ICJ judgments and orders are not binding. Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave a green light to the assault in Rafah where much of the Gaza population is residing due to the destruction of the strip.

    World leaders have stressed dialogue and halting of the war which has resulted in the death of more than 30,000 people in just four months. Brazilian President Lula accused Israel of conducting genocide and compared the military operation of the Middle Eastern nation to that of the Holocaust.

    US President Joe Biden has also talked with Benjamin Netanyahu twice on the phone after IDF's Rafah attack. The Democrat leader reportedly warned Israel's PM against launching a full-scale military operation in Rafah without a credible plan and exit strategy. Netanyahu shared that the civilians from Rafah would be allowed to leave before a full-scale military operation.

