Israel-Hamas war: Blame US policy failure in Middle East, says Vladimir Putin

The surge in violence between Israel and the Palestinians, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, is evidence that US policy in the Middle East has failed and has not taken into consideration the demands of the Palestinian people.

Dmitry Peskov, Putin's spokeswoman, stated that the Kremlin was in contact with both sides of the crisis and planned to attempt to contribute to its resolution, although he did not say how. Peskov issued a warning that there was a chance the fighting may spread to other areas.

Putin took the opportunity, during talks with visiting Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, to blame the sharp escalation on years of US policy in the region.

"I think that many people will agree with me that this is a vivid example of the failure of United States policy in the Middle East," Russian President Vladimir Putin remarked.

Putin accused Washington of attempting to "monopolise" peace talks and of failing to seek reasonable agreements. He said that the US has overlooked Palestinian interests, particularly the necessity for an independent Palestinian state.

He said nothing about Russia's participation in the Middle East peace process. It has been a member of a "Quartet" of powers, together with the United States, the United Nations, and the European Union, since 2002.

Israel vowed to escalate its response to the attack by Iran-backed Hamas militants with a ground offensive, while US President Joe Biden pledged support for Israel and issued a warning to anyone who might seek to take advantage of the situation.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden said, “This was an act of sheer evil. More than 1,000 civilians were slaughtered – not just killed, slaughtered – in Israel. Among them, at least 14 American citizens were killed. Entire families slain. Young people were massacred while attending a musical festival to celebrate peace."